Which celebrities are set to attend Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou? Saudi Arabia to fly in star-studded cast

There will be some massive names at Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou on Saturday night.

This weekend in Saudi Arabia, 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' will headline an ESPN pay-per-view card. For Fury, the boxing match is the only thing standing between an undisputed title clash with Oleksandr Usyk, set for December.

For the PFL heavyweight, the boxing match will be the first of his career. Still, the fight will be a historic one. Saturday's bout will be the first time in combat sports history that the UFC's lineal heavyweight champion will face a boxing heavyweight champion.

With that in mind, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is a massive fight. Well, it seems that Saudi Arabia believes so as well and will be flying in a massive cast of celebrities for the bout. As first reported by Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, many, many former legends will be flown in.

Those legends include Manny Pacquiao, Roberto Duran, Erik Morales, George Foreman, Marcos Antonio Barrera, Joe Calzaghe, Tommy Hearns, and Frank Bruno. As of writing, Floyd Mayweather might also end up attending the event, but that's unconfirmed as of now.

Furthermore, there have been rumors that football star Cristiano Ronaldo will attend as well. The Al Nassr forward has been spotted in promotional material building to the bout as well.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: Who is set for the undercard?

If fans tune into Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, they're going to see a lot of heavyweight action.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' are obviously the main attraction for the event. Their ten-round heavyweight clash will be a historic one that will have fans' eyes' peeled. If Ngannou can upset Fury, it would throw the division into chaos.

That heavyweight division is actually getting a bit of a close-up on Saturday. Although many fans likely might not be aware, the main card features a lot of great fights. In fact, that main card will be entirely made up of heavyweights.

The Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou co-main event is a clash between Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye. The two got into a red carpet brawl announcing the bout earlier this year, as they will look to win British gold.

Also on the main card is the return of former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. He's currently riding a two-fight winning streak and will return to face Simon Kean. 'The Grizzly' is coming off a knockout win over Eric Molina.

Lastly, there's a pair of heavyweight bouts featuring longtime veterans. Carlos Takam will return to face Martin Bekole, while Junior Wright will look to upset Arslanbek Makhmurdov.