Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 postponed due to injury

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight again.

'KT' and 'The Real Deal' faced off in April 2022 in what was hyped as the biggest boxing match in the history of women's boxing. To be fair, the fight lived up to the hype, as Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn perfectly set the stage for the contest.

In a DAZN main event at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Taylor and Serrano put on a show. The two went back and forth for ten rounds in an absolute spectacle. At the end of the contest, the Irish boxer remained undefeated by a split decision.

With a result like that, fans quickly clamored for the two women to fight again. While they wound up having business to take care of, they booked a rematch for this May in Ireland. Sadly, that rematch won't be going ahead any longer.

Earlier today, Most Valuable Promotions and Matchroom Boxing announced that the fight was off due to an injury to Amanda Serrano.

The statement read:

"Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned. The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout. Further details will follow in due course."

See the full statement below:

Eddie Hearn discusses Conor McGregor's help for Katie Taylor vs. Amands Serrano

This delay might be a blessing in disguise, as it'll possibly allow Croke Park to be used.

Following Katie Taylor's win over Amanda Serrano last April, there was quickly a discussion of the pair rematching in Ireland. Despite 'KT' being one of the greatest boxers on the planet, she's never got the chance to box in her home country.

Earlier this year, former UFC champion Conor McGregor voiced his intention to help Taylor fight in Ireland. Specifically, he wanted to help the rematch land in Croke Park. 'The Notorious' and Eddie Hearn later met to discuss the matter in person.

Hearn discussed that conversation last week in an interview with The Sun, recalling:

"Conor McGregor talked about supporting the event and he’s just full of beans... Imagine watching a Conor McGregor press conference and that’s basically what it was like at dinner. He’s a character, he’s a great promoter and he genuinely loves Katie Taylor and wants to help. I’m sure he’ll be part of the show."

It's worth noting that the rematch was unable to occur at Croke Park due to scheduling difficulties. With that in mind, the delay might help Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 land in the stadium.

Poll : 0 votes