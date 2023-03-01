"You will get beat" - Eddie Hearn warns Jake Paul away from rematch with Tommy Fury

For Jake Paul's sake, Eddie Hearn doesn't want to see a rematch with Tommy Fury.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' collided over the weekend in Saudi Arabia in the main event of an ESPN pay-per-view. While there was a cruiserweight title fight between Badou Jack and Ilunga Makabu on the undercard, fans were focused on the bad blood in the headliner.

In that main event, the British star began to use his jab and super boxing ability to dominate. Paul tried his best to land the overhand right, to no avail. While the YouTuber scored a knockdown in the eighth and final round, it wasn't enough. Paul suffered the first defeat of his career by decision.

Following the event, Jake Paul stated his intention to rematch Tommy Fury. Prior to the bout, it was revealed that 'TNT' didn't have a rematch clause, but 'The Problem Child' did. While he hasn't activated the rematch clause yet, he's expected to do so.

Eddie Hearn believes that would be a mistake. During a recent appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show, the promoter stated:

"The rematch, I know people will watch it, but we've seen what they are, not very good… Fight KSI, it's absolutely massive. Because the reality is any time you fight anyone with any ability, you will get beat."

Watch his comments in the video below:

Eddie Hearn praises Jake Paul's promotional ability

While Eddie Hearn's comments might come off as a bit negative, that's not his intention.

The head of Matchroom Boxing and 'The Problem Child' have a complicated relationship. While it's not a bit complicated, it used to be great. In fact, Hearn promoted Paul's debut against AnEsonGib.

He also later helped the YouTuber promote Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor, as Paul represents 'The Real Deal'. However, after 'KT' won the fight by split-decision, the boxer accused Hearn of fixing the fight, as well as Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

The two are currently in court over those claims. Despite the ongoing bad blood, Eddie Hearn was full of praise for Jake Paul on The DAZN Boxing Show. While the promoter feels the YouTuber has met his match in the ring, the fact that the world was watching says a lot.

"What he's done in a promotional sense, to even get the money, a lot of people were watching that night. A lot of people were watching an eight-rounder between two very average professionals, he is a professional, he's not a YouTuber, I've always said that. It's not the end of Jake Paul."

