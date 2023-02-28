WATCH: Tommy Fury's girlfriend reacts to his win over Jake Paul

Tommy Fury got the job done against Jake Paul, which meant relief for Molly-Mae Hague.

'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' faced off Sunday night in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Heading into fight night, tensions were running high as the two rivals traded insults back and forth for almost two years.

Things got personal between the two as well, as the YouTuber repeatedly poked fun at the Brit's partner, Molly-Mae Hague. Fury and the reality star met on the show Love Island in 2019, and Paul liked to joke about their relationship. He also referenced the British star's newborn daughter, Bambi.

With that in mind, Tommy Fury was a man on a mission heading into last weekend. During the ESPN pay-per-view headliner, he used his jab to double Paul up on strikes. While he was knocked down in the eighth and final round, he still hung on to win by decision.

In a video recently posted to social media, Molly-Mae Hague and her friends reacted to Fury's win over Jake Paul. In the caption of the clip, the reality star was unable to attend or watch the fight but was notified that her partner won, instantly causing an emotional reaction.

Watch Molly-Mae Hague's reaction to Tommy Fury beating Jake Paul below:

Tommy Fury dedicates the win to Molly-Mae Hague and his daughter

For Tommy Fury, defeating Jake Paul was like winning a championship. Over the last two years, 'TNT' has gone from being viewed as an interesting prospect to a punchline. While he's been dominant in his ring appearances, he pulled out twice when tasked with facing 'The Problem Child.'

The pullouts led to tons of backlash from fans and ridicule from the YouTuber. Heading into fight night, Paul was a legitimate betting favorite, as fans and bookmakers believed Fury would crumble under the bright lights.

Instead, with his daughter's name emblazoned on his walkout gear, he notched the biggest win of his career thus far. In the post-fight interview, Tommy Fury dedicated the victory to his family, specifically his newborn daughter and longtime partner:

"The last two-and-a-half years I've had hell. I can't walk outside my house [without hearing] 'Jake Paul is going to beat you up'. 'Jake Paul is going to smash you'. 'You'll never box again'... My little girl was born three weeks ago. I left straight away back into training camp. I've not even spent any time with her. And this is for her tonight."

See his comments below:

