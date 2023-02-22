"Gonna see his girlfriend cry" - Jake Paul gives ruthless prediction for Tommy Fury fight

Jake Paul believes he will put Tommy Fury out cold on Saturday night.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' are slated to headline an ESPN pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia this weekend. The bout has been long in the making, as the two were scheduled to fight as early as December 2021, but have yet to clash.

Due to several canceled prior meetings, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has a high level of intensity heading into the matchup. At a press conference earlier this month in Saudi Arabia, Paul stated his intention to punish Fury for the pull-outs and subsequent money lost.

In an interview with BT Sport, Jake Paul gave specifics about the punishment he will be dolling out this weekend. There, the YouTuber predicted that he would put Tommy Fury out cold. He also added that the Brit's girlfriend would be crying ringside.

According to Paul, she might be partly responsible for the loss as well. In the interview, he opined:

"The money's really good, so he's been forced into this… Molly was probably like, 'I'm tired of being the breadwinner'… You're gonna see his girlfriend cry once I knock him the f*** out and he's unconscious."

Watch his comments in the video below:

Jake Paul to receive cruiserweight ranking with a win over Tommy Fury

You might hate it, but Jake Paul has a reasonable chance of being ranked by the end of the weekend.

'The Problem Child' has risen through the world of boxing by doing things in an unorthodox fashion. Rather than fighting cans or journeymen, he's decided to box older, smaller MMA legends such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

While some fans are likely tired of that strategy due to Paul not fighting an established boxer, the gamble has paid off. On paper, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has a solid resume. Well, the WBC believes so anyway.

The council's president Mauricio Sulaiman recently released a press release regarding Jake Paul's return against Tommy Fury. There, he revealed that if the YouTuber is able to defeat 'TNT' this weekend, he will be ranked at cruiserweight.

In a press release, Sulaiman was quoted as saying:

"Jake has dedication and respect to the sport and the WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone. He deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has. He demonstrated punching power and improved skills as well as a solid chin. Tommy Fury represents a clear challenge to Paul in a battle of two undefeated professional boxers."

See his comments below:

