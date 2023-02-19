Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk isn't big enough to land in Saudi Arabia.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' are currently expected to clash in May, in one of the biggest fights in the division's history. The winner of the bout will be crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis two decades ago.

The matchup was initially expected to land in Saudi Arabia, which has quickly become one of the fight capitals of the world. The country has recently attracted massive high-profile bouts such as Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, as well as Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is reportedly now more likely to take place in England than Saudi Arabia, if it happens at all. It’s claimed there is “a long way to go” in the process of trying to agree a deal which financially satisfies both men. [According to Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is reportedly now more likely to take place in England than Saudi Arabia, if it happens at all. It’s claimed there is “a long way to go” in the process of trying to agree a deal which financially satisfies both men. [According to @MikeCoppinger ‼️ Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is reportedly now more likely to take place in England than Saudi Arabia, if it happens at all. It’s claimed there is “a long way to go” in the process of trying to agree a deal which financially satisfies both men. [According to @MikeCoppinger]

However, a lot has changed since the two began negotiating. Frank Warren recently revealed that the fight is instead expected to land in the U.K., likely at Wembley Stadium.

Eddie Hearn has offered up an interesting theory as to why the fight won't be in Saudi Arabia. In an interview with IFL TV, the head of Matchroom Boxing opined that Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk isn't a big enough fight to land there.

In the interview, Hearn stated:

"The fight's not happening in Saudi Arabia because Anthony Joshua's not in it. The fight's not big enough for the money Tyson Fury wants because it doesn't involve Anthony Joshua."

Watch his comments in the video below:

Frank Warren gives update on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Frank Warren expects the deal between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to be done shortly.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' have been in discussions for a while. They were originally hoping to fight last December, but an injury to Usyk led Anthony Joshua to be offered the fight. According to Fury, 'AJ' turned the fight down.

With that in mind, Fury instead fought and defeated Derek Chisora that night in December. Following that bout, he had a face-off with Usyk, leading many to believe that the two would clash the following March.

However, the fight is still yet to be confirmed. Usyk, along with his manager, has hit back at Tyson Fury over money issues holding back the fight. Due to these comments, many fans are concerned about the matchup occurring.

However, Frank Warren has put those concerns to bed. In an interview with TalkSport this week, the promoter stated:

"We are very, very close to getting this done. Very, very close. His people are coming in tomorrow and I’m hoping we’re gonna get some news for everybody. We’re close to getting it done."

