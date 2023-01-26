Oleksandr Usyk is ready to fight Tyson Fury even if that means he won't be paid.

'The Cat' has been out of action since his rematch with Anthony Joshua last August. In that outing, the Ukrainian dealt with an early onslaught from 'AJ' to earn a split-decision victory to retain his heavyweight titles.

Following the victory, he was in talks for a December date with Tyson Fury. While Usyk was forced to decline the clash last month due to an injury, he still flew up to 'The Gypsy King's' title defense against Derek Chisora.

Following the Brit scoring a knockout win over 'Del Boy', the two heavyweights had a face-off. Later, both Fury and Usyk's management confirmed they were in discussions for a fight earlier this year.

Despite Bob Arum and Frank Warren seemingly confirming that the fight was on, it's yet to be made official. According to Oleksandr Usyk, the holdup could be related to money. Specifically, Tyson Fury wants too much of it.

It's all good though, as the heavyweight champion stated that he would be willing to take no money for the matchup. During his Twitter post, Usyk also slammed Fury for his talk of fighting for free but wanting more money behind the scenes.

Tyson Fury reveals who he could fight instead of Oleksandr Usyk

Instead of boxing Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury could face Francis Ngannou.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' have been in discussions for a superfight for some time now. Given that one man is the heavyweight champion in boxing, and the other the heavyweight titleholder in the UFC, a possible clash would be monumental.

Earlier this month, the MMA fighter became a free agent after his deal with the UFC expired. Immediately following the news, Ngannou stated his plans to make his professional boxing debut in July, hopefully against Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua.

In the event his matchup with Oleksandr Usyk doesn't happen, the WBC Heavyweight Champion won't be against that fight. In a recent interview with Seconds Out, Fury stated:

“Francis Ngannou, I know you’re out of contract with the UFC. You want to earn some big boy money? Come and see ‘The Gypsy King’ and let’s do a big, big fight for the baddest MF on the planet. Let’s kick it up, spicy, in a cage, four-ounce gloves, under Queensberry, and let’s have a badass referee like ‘Iron Mike' Tyson. Oh, did I just sell that to the world?'”

