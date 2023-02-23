WATCH: Jake Paul sends threatening video message to Tommy Fury 

Jake Paul sent one final message to Tommy Fury ahead of their fight on Saturday.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' are slated to face off this weekend in Saudi Arabia. The pair will headline an ESPN pay-per-view, with names such as Badou Jack and Illunga Makabu on the undercard showing Paul and Fury's star power.

As far as the fight itself goes, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is expected to be victorious. While Fury was a massive favorite when the two were first scheduled to fight two years ago, a lot has changed since then. Names such as Eddie Hearn believe the Brit will lose by knockout this weekend.

Jake Paul clearly believes he will win by knockout this Saturday night as well. On Twitter, the former Disney star released a threatening final video message to Fury. There, he stated that the British boxer will be forced to retire and will be disowned by his family after his loss this weekend.

In the video, Paul stated:

"Tommy, I hope you've enjoyed these last few moments of your career. This is it, you're going to be retired after this, you'll be disowned by your family. You're going to have to go back to your mother's maiden name, and there is nothing that can save you. It's just me and you... I'm coming to take your f****** head off, decapitate you."

Watch his comments in the video below:

Jake Paul has ruthless prediction for return

Jake Paul believes he will knockout Tommy Fury in ruthless fashion this Saturday night.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' have long been at odds despite never fighting in the ring. While they were scheduled to fight on two prior occasions, the British prospect withdrew from both matchups for various reasons.

While many, including Logan Paul, told the YouTuber not to re-book his fight with Fury, he opted to do it anyway. In a press conference earlier this month, Paul stated that the reason he re-booked the fight was that he wanted to punish his foe.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Jake Paul gave a detailed explanation of what that punishment will be. He predicted that he would knock out Tommy Fury coldly and have the Brit's girlfriend cry ringside.

In the interview, he stated:

"The money's really good, so he's been forced into this… Molly was probably like, 'I'm tired of being the breadwinner'… You're gonna see his girlfriend cry once I knock him the f*** out and he's unconscious."

Watch his comments in the video below:

