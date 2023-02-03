Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano rematch is being targeted for May 20th in Ireland, says Eddie Hearn

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will be going head-to-head for the second time in May.

'KT' and 'The Real Deal' faced off last April at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Heading into the matchup, it was hailed as the biggest women's boxing match in history. The two champions lived up to the hype when they got in the ring.

For 10 rounds, the pair put on a show. While Taylor had success with her counters and power shots, Serrano landed some massive combinations that impressed fans as well. Both women got rocked throughout the fight, but neither hit the canvas.

At the end of the bout, it was Katie Taylor who got the nod by split decision. However, the fight itself was very close. Both Serrano and her promoter, Jake Paul, voiced their displeasure with the judging in the fight.

Despite talk of an instant rematch, it didn't wind up happening as the champions had mandatories to deal with. Currently, Serrano still has her mandatory in the form of a clash with Erika Cruz this weekend.

With that potentially going out of the way soon, Eddie Hearn has revealed on The MMA Hour that there will be a rematch between Taylor and Serrano in May. Furthermore, the second clash will take place in Ireland.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has revealed that the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano rematch is being targeted for May 20th in Ireland, if Serrano beats Erika Cruz on Saturday night. He said Croke Park will not be the venue due to the stadium's costs, so 3Arena in Dublin more likely. [ @MMAFighting Eddie Hearn has revealed that the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano rematch is being targeted for May 20th in Ireland, if Serrano beats Erika Cruz on Saturday night. He said Croke Park will not be the venue due to the stadium's costs, so 3Arena in Dublin more likely. [@MMAFighting]

Amanda Serrano discusses rematch with Katie Taylor

Earlier this week, Amanda Serrano discussed her hopes for a rematch with Katie Taylor.

'The Real Deal' is currently slated to face Erika Cruz in a featherweight unification fight this weekend on DAZN. The matchup is a legacy-defining moment for Serrano.

In an ideal world, the Puerto Rican will win the fifth title in the weight class and continue to defend it. However, there's one matchup that she would be willing to leave the division for, and that's a rematch with 'KT'.

In a recent interview with BoxingScene, Amanda Serrano made it clear that her goal is to secure a rematch with Taylor. Furthermore, she stated that she will be done jumping around in weight classes after the rematch.

She stated:

“The only fight I’m going up in weight for after this is the rematch with Katie Taylor. After that, I’m done chasing divisions. I want to stay put at featherweight. It’s where I feel the most comfortable. The only way I’m moving up again is for the Katie Taylor rematch."

