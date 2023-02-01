"I’m done chasing divisions" - Amanda Serrano names the only fight for which she will change weightclass 

Amanda Serrano will only change divisions if she can fight Katie Taylor again.

'The Real Deal' has been out of action since her clash with Sarah Mahfoud in September. In that outing, Serrano predictably dominated. She wound up coasting to a lopsided unanimous decision victory to win the IBF and The Ring female featherweight titles.

The win gave her four of the five titles in the featherweight division. For that reason, Serrano doesn't foresee herself leaving the weight class anytime soon. However, if a chance to rematch Katie Taylor arose, she would jump at the opportunity.

The pair fought last April at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout was hyped as one of the biggest matches in women's boxing history, and it lived up to the hype. After 10 hard-fought rounds, 'KT' got the nod by split decision.

In a recent interview with BoxingScene, Amanda Serrano discussed a possible rematch with Katie Taylor. There, she made it clear that she was willing to leave the division to pursue a second fight. She stated:

“God willing all goes well, the only fight I’m going up in weight for after this is the rematch with Katie Taylor. After that, I’m done chasing divisions. I want to stay put at featherweight. It’s where I feel the most comfortable. The only way I’m moving up again is for the Katie Taylor rematch."

See his comments in the article below:

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Amanda Serrano: Only Way I'm Moving Up Again Is For Katie Taylor Rematch dlvr.it/Shj1ZR Amanda Serrano: Only Way I'm Moving Up Again Is For Katie Taylor Rematch dlvr.it/Shj1ZR https://t.co/JXmyTlsovr

Who is Amanda Serrano fighting next?

Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz this weekend.

'The Real Deal' is arguably the biggest name in female boxing, and holds four of the five titles in the featherweight division. Meanwhile, 'Dinamita' enters the contest a bit of an unknown, despite being the WBA female featherweight champion.

She captured the championship with a stoppage victory over Jelena Mrdjenovich in April 2021. Cruz later followed that up with a split-decision victory over Melissa Esquivel and then a second win over the former champion.

The winner of the bout will be crowned the undisputed female featherweight champion. Heading into the contest this weekend, Amanda Serrano is a massive favorite to win.

If successful, she'll also be one step closer to a rematch with Katie Taylor. But that doesn't mean Serrano is looking past Erika Cruz. In the same interview with BoxingScene, she stated:

“I’m not even looking that far. I have Erika in my sights. Featherweight is always the division I wanted and I’m just focused on this.”

ICBN @ChamBoxing

Amanda Serrano will fight Erika Cruz for the Undisputed Championship of the World🤯

#SerranoCruz FIGHT WEEKAmanda Serrano will fight Erika Cruz for the Undisputed Championship of the World🤯 FIGHT WEEK ‼️ Amanda Serrano will fight Erika Cruz for the Undisputed Championship of the World🤯#SerranoCruz 🔥 https://t.co/u9gDHz0VAw

Poll : 0 votes