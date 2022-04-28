WWE announces Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano winner will receive special championship

The winner of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's historic fight will add another championship to their waist.

The bout between 'KT' and 'The Real Deal' is seen as the greatest women's boxing match of all time. The historic matchup is set to be a headlining bout of a DAZN card at Madison Square Garden. The enormity of the matchup now has another added layer to it.

Earlier today, WWE announced that they will be having a partnership with DAZN. The partnership will begin with Saturday night's fight between Serrano and Taylor. The announcement comes just days after WWE performers sent out a video congratulating the women on their historic matchup.

The announcement confirmed that several superstars will be on hand for the bout. Both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will be in attendance for the bout's weigh-in as the two biggest stars of the wrestling promotion's women's division.

Furthermore, a custom WWE Raw Women's title will be presented to the winner of the headliner.

See WWE's announcement below:

Amanda Serrano confirms interest in joining the WWE

WWE's partnership with DAZN could help set the stage for the future. One of the headliners, Amanda Serrano, has confirmed that she is interested in wrestling for the promotion.

'The Real Deal' is currently set to reportedly make seven figures for her fight against Katie Taylor. At 33 years old, her time in the boxing ring will likely be coming to a close within the next few years. With that in mind, she's aware that she'll likely not receive a bigger payday for the rest of her career.

Serrano has dabbled in other sports over the years. While she's a boxing champion, she's also competed in grappling matches and had MMA fights. She's now primed to eventually take her talents to the squared circle as well.

'The Real Deal' discussed her future in professional wrestling in a recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show. Discussing a potential future in the WWE, she said:

"Making the money that I'm making with Katie Taylor, who's going to give me that much money again? I see myself fighting another year, I'm hoping to step in [Pat McAfee]'s shoes and become a WWE star. That's something that I'm looking forward to. I've trained a little bit with Amazing Red, so I've dabbled in wrestling."

Watch Amanda Serrano discuss WWE below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard