WATCH: WWE stars Finn Balor, Becky Lynch and others send their love to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano ahead of April 30 fight 

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have received love from WWE stars ahead of their historic headliner at Madison Square Garden.

This Saturday night in New York, the two women's champions are set to go to war. Due to Taylor and Serrano's success and their championship status, the bout is seen as one of the greatest female boxing matches ever.

The contest is the headliner of the DAZN card and will be staged at the historic Madison Square Garden, which has hosted some massive boxing matches down the years. Saturday night's Taylor vs. Serrano fight will now join the list.

The historic venue is also known for being one of the main homes of the WWE. The professional wrestling company makes many trips to New York every year and has hosted various pay-per-views at the venue.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and wrestlers such as Becky Lynch and Finn Balor have sent their good wishes to the competitors. All of the performers in the video stated the importance of the bout being the headliner at the New York arena.

Watch WWE wrestlers send their best wishes to Taylor and Serrano:

Jake Paul discusses Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano's promoter Jake Paul has spoken about the importance of her fight with Katie Taylor.

Like the WWE stars, Jake Paul sees the headliner the same way. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the YouTuber-turned-boxer opined that the fight could revolutionize women's boxing.

The 25-year-old noted how both women are set to walk away with seven-figure paydays for the contest. With that in mind, as well as the overwhelming public interest in the bout, Paul believes that the fight will open doors for other boxers:

"These women, they are awesome, they are legit, they are savages and you're gonna see a war April 30. I think that this is gonna open up a lot of doors for women's boxing in general and they're both getting, you know, a seven-figure payday which is unprecedented and will knock down so many doors for the women that deserve this pay over the next couple of years, so this is just historic for the sport."

Watch the interview with Jake Paul below:

