Katie Taylor flexes hand speed ahead of bout with Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are scheduled to fight on April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in one of the most anticipated women's boxing bouts in recent times. Taylor will be defending her WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF Lightweight Titles against the Puerto Rican fighter.

Taylor, the undisputed Lightweight Champion, has a record of 20-0. She fights out of Bray, Ireland. Serrano is a seven-division world champion with an incredible record of 42-1-1. She fights out of Brooklyn, New York.

Neither boxer is taking the fight lightly. In a video posted to her Instagram, Taylor demonstrated that she has been working on her hand speed. The video was reposted by DAZN with the caption "sharpening the tools".

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor is the undisputed Lightweight Champion and may well be the most accomplished boxer in Irish history. She certainly stands in the ranks of the greats, alongside Barry McGuigan, Steve Collins, and Carl Frampton.

Taylor’s amateur career was stunning. In 2001, she beat Alanna Audley in the first officially sanctioned female boxing match in Irish history. She then went on to become a five-time AIBA World Boxing Championship gold medallist, a five-time European Union Amateur Boxing Championship gold medallist, a six-time European Amateur Boxing Championship gold medallist, a European Games gold medallist, and an Olympic gold medallist.

In 2016, Katie Taylor turned pro. The following year, she won the WBA International Lightweight Title and the WBA World Lightweight Title. In 2018, she won the IBF World Lightweight Title. In 2019, she added the WBO World Lightweight Title, the WBC World Lightweight Title, and the WBO World Super Lightweight Title to her resume.

However, her opponent Amanda Serrano is no stepping stone. She is one of the most respected and feared women in boxing. The 33-year-old is the undisputed Featherweight Champion and holds the women's record for the most world championships won in different weight classes in boxing history. Of her 42 wins, 30 have come by way of knockout.

The match is in some ways personal for Amanda Serrano. In 2018, Katie Taylor fought the boxer's older sister, Cindy, at the TD Garden in Boston. Taylor won the fight via unanimous decision after 10 rounds.

