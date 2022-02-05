Jake Paul claims Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor is the 'second highest selling pre-sale boxing event' in MSG history

Jake Paul has claimed that the upcoming Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight is “the second highest selling pre-sale boxing event” in MSG (Madison Square Garden) history.

Amanda Serrano signed a promotional deal with Paul’s management company ‘Most Valuable Promotions’ in September 2021. In the ensuing months, ‘The Problem Child’ reassured boxing fans worldwide that he’s working on booking the dream matchup between Serrano and Taylor.

The Taylor-Serrano fight was officially announced last month. Jake Paul has now posted a tweet regarding the fight’s impressive pre-sale performance. An excerpt from Paul’s tweet reads as follows:

“Pre-sale for #TaylorSerrano is closed and officially ranks as the second highest selling pre-sale boxing event in @TheGarden history! Hell yeah! Congrats ladies.”

Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, too, tweeted about the fight’s pre-sale performance. Helwani stated:

“The Katie Taylor x Amanda Serrano pre-sale is the second-highest grossing in the history of boxing at Madison Square Garden, per an MSG source.”

Seven-division boxing champion Amanda Serrano will be moving up to lightweight to face two-division champion Katie Taylor. The fight will be contested for Taylor’s WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF, and The Ring lightweight titles at MSG in New York on April 30th, 2022.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public. It's especially incredible considering it's the first time two women have headlined a boxing event at MSG.

Tommy Fury has responded to Jake Paul's ‘ducking’ claims

Despite being relatively new to professional boxing, Paul’s status as a celebrity and his crossover appeal has turned him into one of boxing’s biggest draws. He was scheduled to fight longtime rival Tommy Fury – a fellow young boxer who belongs to the famed Fury boxing family – in December 2021.

However, a chest infection and rib injury caused Fury to withdraw from the fight. As a result Jake Paul faced Tyron Woodley in a rematch instead and won via a sixth-round KO. Paul has alleged that Fury intentionally pulled out of their fight. Insinuating that he didn’t believe 'TNT' truly was medically unfit to compete.

'The Problem Child' believes Fury doesn't deserve to fight him. Furthermore, Paul and former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. have lately expressed interest in boxing one another next.

Regardless, Tommy Fury continues to lobby for a fight against Paul. Hitting back at Paul’s ducking claims, Fury made the following statement:

"Me having to pull out of the fight was the best thing that ever happened to him and he well knows my injury was legitimate. This man never wanted to fight me. If he did, we'd have a rescheduled date for you all and the fight would be back on which is exactly what I want... The easiest fight of my career."

