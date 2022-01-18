Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury stats: Who has a better record?

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were set to square off on December 18th last year. However, after Fury pulled out of the fight, Tyron Woodley stepped in as a replacement. Paul went on to knock Woodley out cold in the sixth round of their bout.

Since then, Fury has been trying to re-book the fight with 'The Problem Child'. While a bout between the two seems unlikely at the moment, let's have a look at how their records compare against each other's.

SportsCenter





This angle of Jake Paul's KO against Tyron Woodley is WILD

Paul has a professional record of 5-0, with four of his five wins coming by way of knockout. He has beaten the likes of NBA legend Nate Robinson, former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (twice).

Fury, brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, is slightly more experienced than 'The Problem Child'. 'TNT' has a professional record of 7-0, with four of his seven wins coming by way of knockout.

Boxing on BT Sport



A VERY impressive KO from Tommy Fury. A huge future lies ahead! A four punch combination finishes off Genadij Krajevskij

Paul has been criticized for cherry picking opponents who can't box. It is worth noting that Fury, who is a real boxer, is also yet to fight any serious competition in the ring. His first five opponents had a combined record of 12-174-5.

Jake Paul wants to box Tyson Fury instead of Tommy Fury

Ever since Tommy Fury pulled out of the scheduled fight against Jake Paul, 'The Problem Child' has been quite vocal about not wanting to fight the Brit. Recently, Paul doubled down on his stance of not giving Fury another chance to fight him.

The Youtuber-turned-boxer has suggested that he has lost interest in a grudge fight against the Englishman. According to a Twitter post from Michael Benson, Paul would rather fight Fury's older stepbrother Tyson Fury, or their father John Fury.

"Jake Paul on Tommy Fury calling for him to reschedule their fight: "He wants the payday. But I said it before, I don't wanna take the fight with him, he doesn't deserve it. I'd rather fight Tyson Fury. I'll fight his brother or his dad before I'll fight Tommy.""

Jake Paul on Tommy Fury calling for him to reschedule their fight: "He wants the payday. But I said it before, I don't wanna take the fight with him, he doesn't deserve it. I'd rather fight Tyson Fury. I'll fight his brother or his dad before I'll fight Tommy."

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for 'The Problem Child'.

