Jake Paul doubles down on his stance of not wanting to fight Tommy Fury

Jake Paul has once again made it clear that he does not want to fight Tommy Fury. Paul recently said he's lost interest in a potential grudge match against Fury, claiming the Englishman doesn't 'deserve the fight'.

In a Twitter post from talkSPORT's Michael Benson, Paul reportedly said he'd rather fight Tommy Fury's stepbrother Tyson or their dad John before fighting him:

"He wants the payday. But I said it before, I don't wanna take the fight with him, he doesn't deserve it. I'd rather fight Tyson Fury. I'll fight his brother or his dad before I'll fight Tommy."

In his latest tweet, Paul reaffirmed his stance of not wanting to reschedule his bout with Tommy Fury. The YouTube star shared Benson's tweet, commenting 'no cap' and insinuating that he's serious about not wanting to fight 'TNT'.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were scheduled to settle their rivalry inside the boxing ring on December 18 last year. However, Fury pulled out of the fight due to a broken rib and severe chest infection and was replaced by former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Paul went on to knock Woodley out in the sixth round of their fight.

Jake Paul vows to fight pro boxers down the line, teases potential Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul is often criticized for not fighting legitimate boxers and 'The Problem Child' has vowed to change that down the line. He says he has the likes of former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and current pound-for-pound best Canelo Alvarez in his sights.

However, such fights may not happen anytime soon. On an episode of the Boxing with Chris Mannix podcast, Jake Paul asked fans to be a bit more patient:

"On Twitter, I posted my wish list. Mike Tyson would be the most incredible thing in the world. Canelo is there and I know he can come if I'm in my best condition; it's a great idea, the best idea in boxing right now. I want to face a real boxer and I'm going to do it, but people have to be patient."

Jake Paul has a 5-0 boxing record and has knocked out every opponent he has faced in the ring so far. Following his win over Woodley, 'The Problem Child' called out several UFC fighters, including Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal.

Edited by Aziel Karthak