"He has vaginitis" - Jake Paul rips into Tommy Fury for 'cracking under pressure' and pulling out of their scheduled fight

Jake Paul has put Tommy Fury on blast for pulling out of their scheduled fight on December 18.

Fury cited a severe chest infection and a broken rib as the reasons behind his decision to withdraw from the headlining bout. 'The Problem Child', however, isn't willing to accept that reason. He believes Fury has simply cracked under pressure.

According to Paul, Fury has only fought people "who were meant to lose" and have less than flattering records. Like Fury, Paul is undefeated (4-0) in his boxing career. He has finished three fights via knockout.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Paul pointed out that the massive attention that comes from fighting him can overwhelm a lot of fighters. He thinks that that could have been the case with Fury.

"I think that the pressure got to this kid, you know? He's only been put in there against people who were meant to lose, who have losing records and so when you're going up against me, you know it's scary fighting me on the biggest stage possible. He's a young kid, he hasn't been through a lot, he's had a silver spoon in his mouth his whole life so I think that the pressure got to him and cracked him and he has vaginitis."

Check out Jake Paul's interaction with TMZ Sports below:

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to reignite their rivalry on December 18

Jake Paul must now shift his focus from Tommy Fury to his former opponent Tyron Woodley, who's stepping in on short notice to run it back with 'The Problem Child'.

In their first fight, Jake Paul edged Woodley via split decision. Despite winning the fight, the YouTube star was certainly rocked during it.

Paul almost fell through the ropes after 'The Chosen One' stunned him with a massive right hand in the fourth round. Woodley, however, failed to finish the job and Paul incredibly recovered and went on to win the contest.

The former UFC welterweight champion will be looking for redemption on December 18, while Jake Paul will be looking to prove that the win wasn't a fluke by any means.

