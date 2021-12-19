Jake Paul becomes the first fighter to knock Tyron Woodley out cold in nearly 10 years

Jake Paul sent shockwaves across the MMA and combat sports communities with his emphatic knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in their recently concluded rematch on December 18.

Many expected Paul to outpoint and outstrike Woodley like he did in their first fight, but very few foresaw 'The Problem Child' putting the former UFC champion to sleep.

Paul and Woodley squared off at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The fight was a cagey affair, with neither fighter willing to take risks in the initial exchanges. In the sixth round, Jake Paul caught Woodley off guard and smacked him with an absolute belter of a right hand, which knocked him out cold.

Interestingly, Paul happens to be only the second fighter ever to knock out 'The Chosen One' in a fight. The first time Woodley was knocked out was almost ten years ago, back in 2012, when he fought Nate Marquardt at Strikeforce: Rockhold vs Kennedy.

Woodley and Marquardt locked horns with the Strikeforce welterweight title on the line. Marquardt landed a lethal blow in the fourth round of the fight which knocked Woodley out cold.

Jake Paul has knocked out every single opponent he's fought as a pro-boxer

The fact that Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley relatively easily speaks volumes about the YouTube star's boxing skills. After this fight, few will doubt Paul's capabilities as a boxer. Paul is currently 5-0 as a professional and has won four out of five fights via knockout.

Interestingly, with the knockout against Woodley, Jake Paul has currently knocked out every opponent he's ever faced since turning pro, and he isn't shy of bragging about the same.

Following the win, Jake Paul called out UFC fighters Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. In his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul said:

"[Jorge] Masvidal and Nate Diaz, you all are some b*tches for leaving this arena. Cause I know you don’t want that sh*t. I’ll take out both of y’all next. Just get out of your contract with daddy Dana [White] and I’m going to f*ck them up, too."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting After knocking out Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul set his sights on Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz 👀 After knocking out Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul set his sights on Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz 👀 https://t.co/zDpuUwQS5s

