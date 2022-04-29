5 great moments from Katie Taylor's career

Katie Taylor may be the most accomplished boxer in Irish history. In 2001, she competed in the first officially sanctioned women's boxing match in Ireland. In 2012, she won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in London. Taylor is now the Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world, holding all recognized world titles in the division.

In 2016, Taylor turned pro. Between 2017 and 2019, she won the WBA International Lightweight Title, the WBA World Lightweight Title, the IBF World Lightweight Title, the WBO World Lightweight Title, the WBC World Lightweight Title, and the WBO World Super Lightweight Title. She has successfully defended all of these titles and has a record of 20-0-0.

On Saturday, Taylor will defend her titles against Amanda Serrano, a seven-division world champion, at Madison Square Garden in New York. Here's a look at some of the defining accomplishments of Katie Taylor's twenty-five-year career in the ring.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



RETWEET if you’ll be watching women’s history go down on April 30.



#TaylorSerrano For one of the biggest fights ever. For the first women to headline @TheGarden . For two icons changing the sport of boxing. @KatieTaylor vs. @Serranosisters – it’s for HISTORY 🥊RETWEET if you’ll be watching women’s history go down on April 30. For one of the biggest fights ever. For the first women to headline @TheGarden. For two icons changing the sport of boxing. @KatieTaylor vs. @Serranosisters – it’s for HISTORY 🥊RETWEET if you’ll be watching women’s history go down on April 30.#TaylorSerrano https://t.co/34mMqQydzN

5. Katie Taylor vs. Karina Kopinska

Taylor's pro debut came on November 26, 2016 at the Wembley Arena in London, England. Claressa Shields, a women's boxing legend and fellow Olympian, made her pro debut the week before.

Taylor faced off against Karina Kopinska on the undercard of a bout between Andrea Scarpa and Ohara Davies. Taylor entered the ring as a five-time amateur world champion, six-time amateur European champion, and Olympic gold medalist. As a result, her pro debut was highly anticipated.

Korina had a record of 7-14-3 going into the bout. However, she was an experienced professional who served as something of a journeyman. In the third round, Taylor caught Korina in the corner and unleashed a flurry of shots, causing the referee to stop the bout. With her performance, Taylor demonstrated that her skillset could transition into the pro arena.

4. Katie Taylor vs. Alanna Audley

On October 31, 2001, Katie Taylor fought Alanna Audley in the first officially sanctioned women's boxing match in Irish history. It was the beginning of a long and tremendously successful career, and ushered in a new era of boxing in the country.

Imogen Gibbon @Imogen_Gibbon



The Ambassadors

Double Portrait of Alanna Audley Murphy & Katie Taylor







Based on Holbein’s The Ambassadors, the painting commemorates the first For @sportinghistory #SportAndArt boxing day 🥊The AmbassadorsDouble Portrait of Alanna Audley Murphy & Katie Taylor @PaulMacCormaic 2002Based on Holbein’s The Ambassadors, the painting commemorates the first @IABABOXING sanctioned women’s bout on 31 October 2001 For @sportinghistory #SportAndArt boxing day 🥊The Ambassadors Double Portrait of Alanna Audley Murphy & Katie Taylor 🎨 @PaulMacCormaic 2002Based on Holbein’s The Ambassadors, the painting commemorates the first @IABABOXING sanctioned women’s bout on 31 October 2001 https://t.co/Qvr0OJ0LFr

Taylor went on to lead a rennaisance in women's boxing in Ireland and the United Kingdom, paving the way for the current roster of fighters.

3. Katie Taylor's Olympic Victory

On August 9, 2012, Katie Taylor beat Sofya Ochigava to win an Olympic gold medal. Even before the broadcaster finished speaking, horns began to blare and cheers erupted from the open windows as celebrations filled the streets of Ireland.

There was a collective sense of euphoria, of accomplishment, though only Taylor was in the ring. The sense of accomplishment was drawn from the recognition that Ireland is a small island with a small population, that it is a place with a long history of loss, and likely from the fact that Taylor had taken the gold in London, of all places.

With her Olympic victory, Taylor became a hero across Ireland and an icon for women's boxing globally.

2. Katie Taylor vs. Delfine Persoon II

In 2019, Katie Taylor and Belgian fighter Delfine Persoon met for a title unification match in New York. Though Taylor was a favorite going in, Persoon put on a strong performance and seemed to control most of the fight. However, Taylor edged the decision on the scorecards. Following the fight, there was significant outcry over the controversial decision.

In 2020, Taylor met Persoon a second time, giving the opponent a second chance at the title. This time, Taylor managed to put on a masterful performance, avenging the only question mark on her undefeated record to date. Persoon was the toughest opponent Taylor faced. Her bout with Natasha Jonas in 2021 is likely the second closest fight of her career.

Though it was the first Persoon fight that won her the undisputed title, it was the second Persoon fight that made her championship truly undisputed.

#1. Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano - Previews

Taylor has already solidified her legacy as one of the greatest boxers in Irish history and one of the greatest women to ever lace up the gloves. Her bout with Amanda Serrano, win or lose, will make history. It is the first time that women have headlined a fight in the most important arena in boxing history.

According to Taylor herself, becoming the undisputed lightweight champion of the world surpassed the Olympic gold medal as the high point of her career.

Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing 🥇



On Saturday night Ireland's Katie Taylor aims to become the undisputed world lightweight champion



Watch her fight against Delfine Persoon LIVE on SKy Sports Box Office - BUY HERE skysports.tv/yNBojb @KatieTaylor : This would surpass Olympic GoldOn Saturday nightIreland's Katie Taylor aims to become the undisputed world lightweight championWatch her fight against Delfine Persoon LIVE on SKy Sports Box Office - BUY HERE 🗣 @KatieTaylor: This would surpass Olympic Gold 👑🥇On Saturday night 🇮🇪 Ireland's Katie Taylor aims to become the undisputed world lightweight champion 📺 Watch her fight against Delfine Persoon LIVE on SKy Sports Box Office - BUY HERE 👉 skysports.tv/yNBojb https://t.co/DeBvLHkkyp

Taylor vs. Serrano will be the biggest fight in women's boxing history and one of the most important fights of the century so far.

Check out the full press conference for Serrano vs. Taylor here:

Edited by John Cunningham