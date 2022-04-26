Devin Haney, Claressa Shields, Rosie Perez, and others give predictions for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. They are the first women to highlight a card in the legendary venue's history.

DAZN Boxing interviewed a number of boxers as well as a few celebrities to hear their thoughts on the upcoming bout. Claressa Shields, a three-division world champion, said:

"I believe it's a great fight and they're both quite evenly matched. Whoever comes with the best gameplan will win that fight but I believe that Serrano can't possibly get the decision in a split decision against Katie Taylor."

Devin Haney, the lightweight boxer, said:

"That is a good fight. I like Serrano, I like Katie Taylor... I don't really know who wins that fight. I think that Serrano is the better boxer but Katie Taylor got heart. I don't know - it's gonna be a good fight."

Rosie Perez, who has previously spoken to the media about the fight, said that it is a tough prediction to make but:

"I am going with my homegirl Amanda Serrano."

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



Watch Stars from the world of boxing weigh in with their predictions for Taylor vs. Serrano 🗣Watch #TaylorSerrano LIVE on DAZN.com Stars from the world of boxing weigh in with their predictions for Taylor vs. Serrano 🗣Watch #TaylorSerrano LIVE on DAZN.com https://t.co/mxt6qkW4Pg

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano may be the biggest women's boxing match in history

Taylor vs. Serrano is one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. It is a matchup between two of the most prominent and well-respected women in boxing, in an era that is currently experiencing a rennaisance in women's boxing.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



RETWEET if you’ll be watching women’s history go down on April 30.



#TaylorSerrano For one of the biggest fights ever. For the first women to headline @TheGarden . For two icons changing the sport of boxing. @KatieTaylor vs. @Serranosisters – it’s for HISTORY 🥊RETWEET if you’ll be watching women’s history go down on April 30. For one of the biggest fights ever. For the first women to headline @TheGarden. For two icons changing the sport of boxing. @KatieTaylor vs. @Serranosisters – it’s for HISTORY 🥊RETWEET if you’ll be watching women’s history go down on April 30.#TaylorSerrano https://t.co/34mMqQydzN

Taylor and Serrano are both veterans of the sport. Serrano is 33 and Taylor is 35, and the pair have a significant amount of combined ring experience.

Taylor began boxing in 1998 and had an incredibly successful amateur career. After her Olympic gold medal, she was thrust into the international spotlight. Her professional career, which began in 2016, has been closely watched by media organizations. Her most recent bout was in December 2021.

Serrano began boxing in 2009 and has a record of 42-1-1. Unlike Taylor, she made her bones in the professional circuit, rather than the amateur ranks. She worked her way through all available opponents to become a seven-division champion, claiming nine world titles. Her most recent bout was also in December 2021.

Edited by John Cunningham