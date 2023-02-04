Jake Paul took to Twitter to show support for Featherweight World Champion Amanda Serrano, who is also signed to his boxing promotion, Most Valuable Promotions.

Jake Paul stated that Serrano will become the first undisputed champion from Puerto Rico in history, should she emerge victorious in her upcoming bout on the 4th of February.

Amanda Serrano is set to face WBA Featherweight Champion Erika Cruz in a title unification bout this Saturday at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, live on DAZN. The fight will be cross-promoted by Jake Paul's MVP and Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing promotions.

Serrano spoke about her upcoming fight in an interview with the New York Times, where she said:

“There’s a lot of history for me in the Hulu Theater, , Now I’m fighting for the last piece of the puzzle in my division. I’ve made so much history in that arena, it just brings more confidence. It’s my lucky spot”.

The bout will be ‘The Real Deal’s return to Madison Square garden, after she lost to the undefeated Katie Taylor last April in what is often considered ‘The biggest women’s boxing match’ to have ever taken place. The Puerto Rican fighter spoke about her performance in the fight:

“I went in there and I proved that I’m well-deserving, that I’m one of the best, I put on a show and proved that I belong in there with anybody else”.

Jake Paul reveals how he plans to knock out Tommy Fury

Boxing in London - Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde

Jake Paul will look to extend his unblemished professional record when he squares off against Tommy Fury later this month. 'The Problem Child' is coming off a decision win over MMA legend Anderson Silva, which took his record to 6-0.

Paul gave an interview to iFL TV in London as part of his promotional effort for his upcoming fight, which is set for February 26th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The polarizing YouTuber-turned-boxer named the punch he’d like to use to knock out 'TNT' and how he sees the fight playing out:

“Me and Tommy, it’ll be like three rounds max. He’s just not gonna be prepared for the moment and what I’m bringing to the table. I’m trying to knock him out with a hook actually, I want him to be the first person that I knock out with my left hand, so we’ve been working on that”.

Check out the full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes