Where will Al Haymon's PBC go after Showtime deal ends? New streaming service emerges

Al Haymon's PBC could head from Showtime over to Amazon Prime.

As many fans are likely aware, Premier Boxing Champions has taken a massive step back over this year. The series of events was first created to help give fans an accessible way to watch boxing, and they had a deal with several companies.

However, after last year, Fox Sports was out on Premier Boxing Champions. Furthermore, the Al Haymon-created company reportedly could soon be out at Showtime. Despite bringing events such as Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo to the streaming service, they reportedly want to be done with boxing.

However, a new report has emerged about the future of the PBC. As first reported by Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Al Haymon's boxing stable could head to Amazon Prime. As of now, the two are having discussions, but there's far from a deal.

However, that would be the landing place that Haymon is hoping for. Over the last few years, Amazon Prime has become a massive player in the sports market. In recent years, they've picked up heavy coverage of ONE Championship, as well as the NFL.

Now, they might be able to get a roster full of fighters connected to Al Haymon. He famously represents everyone from the aforementioned Alvarez to Deontay Wilder and Floyd Mayweather.

Dana White mocks Showtime and PBC amid rumors

Amid reports that Showtime is out on PBC and boxing, Dana White couldn't be happier.

As of now, many in the boxing world are taking a bit of a wait-and-see approach to Premier Boxing Champions. Promoters such as Eddie Hearn and Oscar De La Hoya have been quiet, beyond just acknowledging the rumor. Few have mocked the move, as it would severely impact the sport itself.

However, Dana White couldn't be any more different. At a recent UFC post-fight press conference, the promoter was asked about Showtime dropping boxing, and PBC as a consequence. There, he decided to take a victory of sorts.

The former UFC president has famously had a long-running feud with Showtime's Stephen Espinoza. When asked about PBC and boxing being dropped from the network, White replied:

“That’s incredibly unfortunate. Production of that show is fantastic, the guy who runs Showtime boxing is a great human being. It’s unfortunate to hear this... F*** Espinoza, and it’s about time that s***** product is off the air.”

