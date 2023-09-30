"It's great for boxing" - Eddie Hearn pleased with announcement of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn has weighed in on Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

'The Gpysy King' is currently scheduled to face Francis Ngannou this month in Saudi Arabia. The fight was announced earlier this summer, with many being upset at Fury for choosing a bout with 'The Predator' over a heavyweight unification bout.

However, it seems that he will now attempt to do both in a span of three months. Last month, the news broke that Fury had signed to fight Usyk in Saudi Arabia in December. Obviously, he would have to get through a fight with Ngannou unscathed, for that bout to take place.

Nonetheless, the fight announcement lit up the world of boxing, so much so, that even Eddie Hearn is happy. The head of Matchroom was vocally disappointed that he had his planned December bout in Saudi Arabia. between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder was canceled.

However, speaking to iFL TV, Hearn is happy the fight is happening, as it is good for the sport. He added that it makes him motivated to book his own big contests, adding:

“It's great for boxing, I hope it happens. It's the fight Fury should've taken previously, but if it happens it'd be fantastic. It's good for boxing because the first thing I think is, 'Right, I've gotta make Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder and I've gotta make Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr'… I'm not [envious] in the slightest, I'm pleased.”

See his comments in the video below (1:00):

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Francis Ngannou reacts

Francis Ngannou was a bit confused by the booking of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Obviously, 'The Predator' has to feel a bit slighted having booked a fight with 'The Gypsy King' in October. Although, the PFL heavyweight star is currently a massive underdog to lose the bout as of now.

Nonetheless, he has brought Mike Tyson into his camp to help prepare for the WBC heavyweight champion. Funnily enough, 'Iron Mike' has been on the opposite end of this equation. In 1990, Tyson was knocked out by 42-to-1 underdog James 'Buster' Douglas, having already signed to fight Evander Holyfield later that year.

Nonetheless, Francis Ngannou clearly has the mindset of turning the boxing world upside down. On X, the former UFC heavyweight champion asked how Tyson Fury would be able to fight Oleksandr Usyk, considering he would be medically suspended after fighting him.

Expand Tweet