Eddie Hearn shares good news about Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder fight

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder isn't entirely dead yet.

'AJ' returned to the ring late last month in the U.K. to face Robert Helenius. There, the former two-time champion scored a knockout victory, his second win in a row. The fight was expected to be the precursor to a December clash with 'The Bronze Bomber'.

For his part, Wilder is also coming off a knockout win over 'The Nordic Nightmare'. For the better part of this year, the heavyweights have been teasing a December clash in Saudi Arabia. Skill Challenge Promotions planned to hold the bout, and things were going smoothly.

However, Eddie Hearn revealed that the landscape had radically changed earlier this month. Saudi Arabia was no longer as interested in booking the fight, and Anthony Joshua will instead target a December return against someone who's not Deontay Wilder.

However, the Matchroom executive slightly changed his tone in a recent interview. Speaking to Boxing Social, he revealed that the fight isn't entirely off now. Hearn stated:

"Right now my instruction is to explore alternative venues while we wait to hear what's happening in Saudi Arabia for AJ against Wilder. See if that's a possibility for January. If it looks like it might go to March or April, I think he'll fight again."

Former Anthony Joshua opponent calls for trilogy fight

Anthony Joshua has already received a callout for a potential December return.

Earlier this week, Eddie Hearn dropped two major bombshells. While obviously not set in stone, it appears that 'AJ' vs. Deontay Wilder is off for this year in Saudi Arabia. However, lost in the madness is that they're looking at other opponents.

One of those opponents is Filip Hrgovic, fresh off a win over Dempsey McKean last month. However, Hearn has also revealed that Andy Ruiz Jr. is a potential option for Joshua next. For the uninitiated, the two heavyweights have a lengthy history.

In the summer of 2019, 'The Destroyer' stepped up on short notice to face Anthony Joshua. Despite being knocked down early as a massive underdog, Ruiz Jr. would rally. He later scored a stoppage win over Joshua, in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

However, the British boxer got his revenge later that year, winning the rematch by unanimous decision. Following Eddie Hearn's announcement, Ruiz Jr. took to social media. On X (formerly Twitter), the former heavyweight champion called for the high-profile trilogy fight.