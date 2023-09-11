Eddie Hearn makes surprise disclosure about Anthony Joshua's retirement plans

Don't expect to see Anthony Joshua retire before having a few major fights.

'AJ' is currently trying to figure out what is next. Last month in the U.K., he returned to the ring to score a highlight-reel knockout win over short-notice replacement Robert Helenius. Joshua was originally slated to face Dillian Whyte that night, but 'The Body Snatcher' failed a pre-fight drug test.

His latest victory was supposed to set the stage for a December clash with Deontay Wilder. Slated for Saudi Arabia, both heavyweights have stated all year long that the bout was seemingly done. However, Eddie Hearn has since revealed that the contest is now once again on hold, this time until 2024.

However, fear not. In a recent interview with TalkSport, Hearn was asked about Anthony Joshua and his future. There, the promoter stated that 'AJ' likely won't ever put a hardline date for retirement.

However, he won't retire without facing Tyson Fury and 'The Bronze Bomber'. Speaking to TalkSport, Hearn stated:

“I never like to put a timescale on his career on his career, but he did the other day when he said, ‘You know, I won't be boxing in three [or] five years’ time.’ So, maybe we’ve got one in December and maybe we’ve got a couple of blockbusters next year. And then who knows? I don’t think he’s really got a timing on his career, but he wants to fight Wilder, and he wants to fight Fury."

Who could Anthony Joshua fight next?

Since plans for Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder have fallen apart, several other matchups have been discussed.

While 'AJ' vs. 'The Bronze Bomber' isn't officially off, Eddie Hearn has already revealed plans for Joshua to return in December. Furthermore, the Matchroom executive revealed two massive names as potential opponents.

First off, Hearn named Filip Hrgovic as a potential opponent for Anthony Joshua. 'StoneMan' is undefeated, and coming off a unanimous decision win over Dempsey McKean in August. However, the 31-year-old could be next for Oleksandr Usyk, as he was recently named the IBF mandatory challenger.

Secondly, Eddie Hearn named Andy Ruiz Jr. as a potential next opponent. For his part, the heavyweight contender is riding a two-fight winning streak, defeating Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz.

Furthermore, 'The Destroyer' has previously faced Joshua twice, going 1-1 with the former champion in their 2019 two-fight series. For his part, the Mexican boxer has already called for the trilogy fight on X.

