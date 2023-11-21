When and how to watch David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade in the U.K, U.S., and Canada? Date, time, and streaming details

It is officially fight week, and David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade info can be found below.

'The Mexican Monster' and 'Boo Boo' are currently slated to face off this Saturday night in Las Vegas. The bout will be a historical one, as it will be the last Showtime Boxing pay-per-view main event. The streaming service is dropping boxing next month and is going out with a bang.

Furthermore, both men are hoping to score a bout with Canelo Alvarez in 2024. Benavidez has long been the WBC interim super middleweight champion but has been unable to score a bout with the Mexican superstar. Meanwhile, Andrade has been gunning for Alvarez for years now.

That being said, fans should be aware of the streaming details for David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade. As previously stated, the fight will air on Showtime pay-per-view, with the event being available for $74.99. In terms of tickets, the Micelob Ultra Arena in Nevada has some tickets, but they're going fast.

Nonetheless, David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade fight time is expected to be 11 PM ET in America, as well as Canada. For those across the pond in the U.K., the bout will air at 4 AM. Obviously, these times are just estimates, and the bout can be slightly postponed depending on the length of undercard bouts.

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade info: Who is favored to win?

Ahead of David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, 'The Mexican Monster' is widely favored to win.

The super middleweight clash slated for this weekend promises to be an exciting one. Both Benavidez and 'Boo Boo' are currently undefeated and enter the matchup coming off impressive wins. For his part, Andrade last defeated Demond Nicholson by unanimous decision in January.

Meanwhile, the Mexican boxer is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Caleb Plant in March. That was the biggest victory in Benavidez's career thus far, and he was hoping to get a crack at Canelo Alvarez with a win. However, he will now need to notch another victory to make that fight a reality.

In terms of the betting odds, Benavidez vs. Andrade is a close one. According to the current odds from MGM, 'The Mexican Monster' is a sizeable -350 favorite for the bout on Saturday. Meanwhile, Andrade is a slight +275 underdog for his return.