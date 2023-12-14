Who will Chris Eubank Jr. fight next? Kalle Sauerland speaks after Conor Benn cancelation

Kalle Sauerland has revealed that Chris Eubank Jr.'s next fight will likely be a title fight.

As many likely know, 'Next Gen' has been in discussions to fight Conor Benn early next year. Famously, the two stars were officially slated to clash last Fall, but the bout was canceled due to 'The Destroyer' failing a drug test.

As a result, Eubank Jr. had a two-fight series with Liam Smith in the meantime. Earlier this year, Benn returned to action, as he was cleared by a third-party drug testing firm. Quickly, the BBBofC appealed that decision to clear the welterweight.

While they can't actively influence his fights outside the U.K., they did prevent Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn from going down. Last month, they announced that they would refuse to sanction the bout. As a result, Eddie Hearn and Sauerland Promotions looked at alternate sanctioning bodies.

However, it was all for nothing. Earlier today, Kalle Sauerland announced that they were ending talks with Benn and Eddie Hearn. Instead, they are looking at a potential fight between Eubank Jr. and IBO middleweight champion Etinosa Oliha next.

As some recall, the IBO ordered 'Next Gen' to be the next mandatory challenger earlier this month. While that fight between Eubank Jr. and Oliha is not official, that's what they're looking at right now for the British star.

Speaking to Boxing Social, the promoter said:

“The fight hasn't been made, so we move on… The IBO have ordered the mandatory and that's something we're looking at.”

See his comments in the video below (7:30)

Chris Eubank Jr. next fight: Who is Etinosa Oliha?

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Etinosa Oliha isn't as big of a fight as a bout with Conor Benn, but it would be exciting.

'Next Gen' is still at the top of his game, as shown by his rematch with Liam Smith earlier this year. While he suffered a knockout loss in their first bout, he later avenged that defeat to 'Beefy' with a stoppage win of his own.

That victory over the former champion was seemingly enough for him to be named the IBO middleweight mandatory challenger. While a fight with Oliha wouldn't be as big as one with 'The Destroyer', this bout would be thrilling.

'El Chapo' currently holds a 19-0 pro boxing record. He captured the belt with a win over Julio Alamos in July. While he hasn't faced many names of substance, he might get that big name in the form of Chris Eubank Jr. next year.