"I'm not Charlo" - Terence Crawford fires shot at rival over Canelo Alvarez fight

Terence Crawford is ready to give Canelo Alvarez all he's got, unlike Jermell Charlo.

'Bud' has been out of action since a stoppage win over Errol Spence Jr. last July. The bout was the biggest fight of Crawford's career and saw him make history. With the win over 'The Truth', he became the first male boxer ever to become a unified champion in two different weight classes.

Following the victory, the welterweight champion revealed his plans to move up not one, not two, but three weight classes to challenge Alvarez. While the Mexican superstar first shot down the matchup, the two are reportedly expected to fight in September.

On X earlier this week, Crawford opined that a fight between himself and Canelo Alvarez is the biggest in the sport right now. He wrote:

"Terence Crawford vs Canelo Alvarez is the biggest fight in boxing right now. Like it or not it’s just facts."

A fan replied to his post, telling him not to sell out for the check. There, Crawford jokingly stated that he wouldn't, unlike Jermell Charlo. 'Iron Man' faced Alvarez himself last September and was dominated. It seems that Crawford hopes to avoid that fate later this year.

On X, 'Bud' wrote:

"Never that I’m not Charlo"

What happened between Terence Crawford and Jermell Charlo? Exploring the feud between the boxer

Terence Crawford's jab at Jermell Charlo on social media is far from his first.

'Bud' and 'Iron Man' haven't fought in the ring, but it seems that a clash between the two is inevitable. For years now, Crawford has teased a move up in weight. However, before he could do that, he had to fight Errol Spence Jr.

'The Truth' is a longtime teammate and friend of Charlo. On fight night last July, the light-middleweight champion was naturally in attendance to support Spence Jr. Unfortunately for the two teammates, it was a rough night.

Crawford turned in an incredible performance, flooring Spence Jr. three times en route to a stoppage victory. After one of the knockdowns, 'Bud' even looked into the crowd and began mocking Charlo.

The two briefly discussed a potential fight following the bout. However, due to Charlo later booking a fight with Canelo Alvarez, those plans didn't get far. That being said, it's likely that these two will clash one day.

