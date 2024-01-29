"Walk right through him" - Oscar De La Hoya downplays Canelo Alvarez's reported next opponent

Oscar De La Hoya isn't a fan of Canelo Alvarez's next fight.

The Mexican superstar has been out of the ring since a fight against Jermell Charlo last September. That victory was yet another title defense for Alvarez, as he battered 'Iron Man' en route to a lopsided decision victory.

If one remembers the build to that fight, there were rumors of the super-middleweight champion facing Jermall Charlo first. Ultimately, his brother Jermell got the nod to fight Alvarez, and he came up short last year. However, it seems that the Mexican boxer wants to hold victories over both siblings.

Over the weekend, there were reports that Alvarez would return to the ring in May and face 'Hitman'. As of now, that fight is unconfirmed. However, if it happens, De La Hoya doesn't believe it will be close.

Speaking in a recent press scrum, the promoter stated that Jermall doesn't stand a chance against Alvarez. Over the weekend, De La Hoya stated (via Boxing Scene):

“I believe Canelo is gonna fight Charlo, I believe in May. That’s what I heard. He’s fighting the brother. … So, I’m thinking, OK, Canelo’s gonna walk right through him."

Oscar De La Hoya pitches Jaime Munguia vs. Canelo Alvarez

If Canelo Alvarez defeats Jermall Charlo in May, 'Golden Boy' knows what he wants to see next.

It's worth noting that the Mexican superstar has already been linked to a potential September bout with Terence Crawford. 'Bud' called out Alvarez following a win over Errol Spence Jr. last year, and the two could face off later this year.

However, Oscar De La Hoya doesn't want to see that bout next. Over the weekend, the rising Jaime Munguia scored yet another stoppage victory. This time, knocking out Alvarez's former opponent, John Ryder, in round nine.

With that win, the promoter believes that it's time for the 27-year-old to face Canelo. Speaking in the aforementioned press scrum over the weekend, De La Hoya stated:

“I’m excited for Jaime’s future. I’m excited that he did make a statement. And now the possibilities of him fighting the king, which he calls himself, Canelo Alvarez, that’s the fight to make. September, [it] is the fight to make with Canelo Alvarez. And all of you, hopefully, can push that. Everyone can push that. That’s the fight, an all-Mexican showdown in September of this year. Imagine that. Statement made.”