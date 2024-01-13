"Over and done with" - Terence Crawford casts doubt on Errol Spence Jr. rematch

It appears that Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. 2 might not happen after all.

The two welterweight champions met last July after years of waiting. Fans hoped to see 'Bud' and 'The Truth' put on a fight for the ages, but instead, it was one-way traffic. On fight night, Terence Crawford absolutely dominated the previously undefeated Errol Spence Jr.

He knocked him down three times en route to a ninth-round stoppage. Following the bout, there was speculation that Spence Jr. would retire. Instead, the former champion doubled down and activated their rematch clause. However, months later, there's been no progress made.

Obviously, some of that had to deal with the closure of Showtime Boxing. However, Spence Jr. hasn't helped with the timeline for the rematch either. Recently, the welterweight contender got eye surgery and noted that his poor vision affected their bout in July.

Some, again, speculated that Spence Jr. was going to retire. While he later stated that wasn't the case, it appears that his rematch with Terence Crawford could be off. Taking to X earlier this week, 'Bud' mysteriously posted:

"I done heard it all now @ErrolSpenceJr it’s ok tho because all in all I’m glad it’s over and done with. I wish you well ma brotha."

What's next after Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.?

If Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. 2 is off, 'Bud' has many options.

The welterweight champion's comment is just another hint that the rematch won't happen. Since July, Terence Crawford has repeatedly teased that he won't fight 'The Truth' again, even after their rematch clause was activated.

A large reason for that is Canelo Alvarez. Following his win in July, Crawford called to face the Mexican superstar. His reasoning is that he would become the first ever man to become an undisputed champion in three weight classes.

For his part, the super-middleweight champion welcomed the bout. However, a bout between Alvarez and Crawford has gone unbooked as of now. As of now, the Mexican superstar is set to return in the spring against an opponent yet to be decided.

The other name linked to Crawford is the rising Jaron Ennis. 'Boots' is the current IBF welterweight champion, coming off a knockout win over Roiman Villa in June. Since then, Ennis has called out 'Bud' repeatedly and even told him to send the contract for a potential bout earlier this week.

