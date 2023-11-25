"It'll happen" - Terence Crawford provides update on potential Canelo Alvarez fight

Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez appears to be on the table for 2024.

'Bud' has been out of the ring since a knockout win over Errol Spence Jr. in late July. That victory saw Crawford become a two-weight undisputed champion and the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

Post-fight, he made it clear that he didn't want to stop at a second weight class. Following the win over 'The Truth', Crawford called out Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar is currently the undisputed super middleweight champion up at 168 pounds

Despite the weight gap, Terence Crawford seemed to be down for the fight. However, following Canelo Alvarez's fight with Jermell Charlo in September, the two didn't get in talks. In fact, talk of a fight between the Mexican boxer and Crawford has all but stopped in the last few months.

In a recent interview with FightHubTV, Crawford provided an update on the bout, stating that he still believes it'll happen, but they're not in deep talks it. He stated:

"I think business talks. When the right business comes across the table it’ll happen. I just be talking, you know what I mean? Canelo’s a big dude. But at the same time I still believe in my abilities. He’s a heavy dude but he’s not a big guy. He’s 5′ 8″, I’m 5′ 8″. My arms longer than his. That fight would be good."

See his comments in the video below (7:50)

Jaime Mungia could prevent Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez

Earlier this week, a report was released that could impact a potential Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez showdown.

The Mexican boxer is very, very popular right now. While 'Bud' wants a crack at him, so does the winner of David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade. Those two fighters are set to face off on Showtime pay-per-view later tonight.

Both 'The Mexican Monster' and 'Boo Boo' have been vocal about their want to be Canelo Alvarez's next fight. Furthermore, the WBC has stated that the winner of that bout will be the next mandatory for the Mexican boxer.

Unfortunately for Terence Crawford and the other two men, it seems that Jaime Mungia will instead be next for Alvarez. According to a recent report from ProBoxTV, the two boxers are in talks for a fight in 2024, and the bout could be announced as soon as this weekend.