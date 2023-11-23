Will Canelo Alvarez fight the winner of David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade next?

David Benavidez's next fight after Demetrius Andrade will likely be Canelo Alvarez.

'The Mexican Monster' is set to return to the boxing ring this Saturday night in Las Vegas. Coming off a unanimous decision win over Caleb Plant earlier this year, he will now return to face 'Boo Boo'. For his part, Andrade is coming off a decision win over Demond Nicholson in January.

Benavidez enters the matchup as the current WBC interim super middleweight champion and the favorite. According to the current betting line from MGM, the Mexican boxer is a -350 favorite for the bout. Meanwhile, Andrade is a slight +275 underdog.

Heading into David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, there's been the looming presence of Canelo Alvarez. For his part, the Mexican boxer has been out of action since a September decision win over Jermell Charlo.

Given that the winner of the bout will be the WBC interim super middleweight champion it begs the question, will they get to fight Alvarez next? Well, the council's president, Mauricio Sulaimán, confirmed as much at the WBC convention earlier this month.

Speaking at the convention, he stated:

"Benavidez has a fight on November 25, he's the official contender, he's the interim champion. Let's wait for the outcome of November 25, avoiding any eventualities, cuts, injuries, whatever it may be, but if he maintains his status as the official contender, he's definitely the official challenger."

David Benavidez's next fight won't be Canelo Alvarez, according to a recent report

While David Benavidez still has to get through Demetrius Andrade, it seems that he now has another issue.

While 'The Mexican Monster' is the long-reigning WBC interim champion and mandatory challenger, Canelo Alvarez has shown no interest in fighting him. Even heading into this weekend, the super middleweight has been quiet.

Now, it makes a lot of sense why. As reported by ProBoxTV, Alvarez is reportedly in talks with Jaime Munguia for his next bout. The 27-year-old boxer is coming off a unanimous decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in June.

According to the report, the talks between the two sides are quiet, but going well. The bout could possibly even be announced before David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade happens this Saturday night. In the event that the fight is made between Alvarez and Munguia, the Mexican boxer will likely be stripped of his WBC gold.