Who is David Benavidez's biggest challenge in boxing today? Mike Tyson gives a surprising take

Mike Tyson doesn't believe David Benavidez's next fight will be much of a challenge for him.

'The Mexican Monster' is currently set to return to the ring this Saturday night in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since a decision win over Caleb Plant earlier this year, he will next face Demetrius Andrade. The two will headline a Showtime pay-per-view offering this weekend.

That historic bout will be the last Showtime pay-per-view event ever. Furthermore, the fight with 'Boo Boo' is viewed as the last thing standing between a future bout between Benavidez and Canelo Alvarez. The two Mexican superstars have long been linked to a fight with one another.

While that fight would be a thrilling one, Mike Tyson knows that he's riding with David Benavidez. In a recent interview with FightHubTV, 'Iron Mike' previewed the Mexican boxer's return. There, he labeled Benavidez as the greatest Mexican boxer alive.

Furthermore, he named Cuban David Morrell, not Alvarez, as Benavidez's biggest challenge today. In the interview, Tyson opined:

“Best Mexican fighter right now? Listen, Benavidez is half-Mexican. He’s very exciting. I like the way he fights, he throws a lot of punches and it’s gonna be tough to beat him. The toughest fight he may have is the guy Morrell, the Cuban guy. He’s a really hard puncher, and if he hits somebody he can knock them out. But then again, Benavidez is a really good boxer. He slugs a lot, but he’s really good.”

See his comments below (2:00)

Will David Benavidez win his next fight?

David Benavidez is currently favored to defeat Demetrius Andrade.

'The Mexican Monster' earned that nickname from the aforementioned Mike Tyson. 'Iron Mike' was one of the earliest high-profile boxers to notice Benavidez and has praised him for years.

While Tyson would love to see the Mexican boxer face David Morrell, Benavidez has been more interested in facing Canelo Alvarez. While the two aren't in talks, they have teased a potential bout in 2024.

However, to make that fight happen, David Benavidez has to defeat Demetrius Andrade. 'Boo Boo' is also eyeing a future clash with Alvarez and enters the bout undefeated. However, fans and oddsmakers are still riding with the WBC interim super middleweight champion to get the job done.

According to the current line from MGM, 'The Mexican Monster' is a -430 favorite to earn the win this Saturday. Meanwhile, Andrade will enter the matchup a +290 underdog. With a shot against Canelo Alvarez potentially on the line, fans believe that Benavidez will get the job done.