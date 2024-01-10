Is Errol Spence Jr. retired? Former champion releases statement after surprise surgery

No, Errol Spence Jr. isn't retiring despite his recent eye surgery.

'The Truth' has been out of action since a long-awaited clash with Terence Crawford last July. That bout was one that fans have waited years for. Sadly, when the two champions finally competed, it wasn't even close.

'Bud' battered Spence Jr. throughout the contest, scoring multiple knockdowns. In round nine, the bout was mercifully called off. With that, Crawford handed his rival the first defeat of his career, and he made history himself.

Following the loss, many speculated that Spence Jr. would retire. The beating appeared to be a career-changing one, but 'The Truth' was undeterred. Weeks after the defeat, he decided to activate his rematch clause to face Crawford again.

However, it's been months since fans have heard anything about the contest itself. While that could be attributed to the closure of Showtime Boxing, it seemed that Spence Jr. had other things to tend to. Earlier this week, the former champion revealed that he got eye surgery.

Once again, fans speculated that the welterweight could be retiring. However, that couldn't be anything further from the truth. Posting to X earlier this week, Spence Jr. wrote that fans can keep that retirement talk to themselves.

He posted:

"All that said you can kill the retire shit tho... yea I got my a** beat s*** was past due I didn’t live exactly like a boxer for the most part lol"

Terence Crawford reacts to Errol Spence Jr.'s recent surgery

Terence Crawford isn't impressed with Errol Spence Jr.'s recent comments.

While some speculated that 'The Truth' would retire, his surgery was actually quite standard. On social media, Spence Jr. stated that he got cataract surgery, which would help him see better.

Along with that, the former champion added that his poor eyesight is part of the reason why he lost to 'Bud'. However, Spence Jr. added that Crawford still had a great performance last July.

Taking to X, Crawford released a brief statement after Spence Jr.'s surgery. There, he seemed unimpressed by the comments and wrote:

"No comment."

As of now, the long-awaited rematch between Crawford and Spence Jr. has no date. However, whenever the two stars do meet, it seems that 'The Truth' will have better eyesight this time around.