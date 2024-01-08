“The rematch is canceled” - Errol Spence Jr. shares video update after having surprise cataract surgery, leaves fans abuzz about boxing future

After months of silence on social media, Errol Spence Jr. surprised fans with an unexpected announcement.

Stunning the boxing world, Spence posted a video on his Instagram story on Jan. 8 as he was wheeled out of a surgical room to announce the recent procedure on his right cataract. Spence followed up the video with an explanation in the next slide, which he has since deleted.

Boxing reporter Michael Benson was able to share the former champion's Instagram story post before it was deleted.

Explaining the previous video, Spence wrote:

"Had to get cataract surgery... It's been past due s*** was covering my eye... Why you think I got hit with so many jabs [and] hooks? Still a great performance by [Terence Crawford]"

Spence's post comes nearly six months since his last fight, a dominant welterweight title fight loss to Terence Crawford. Though many were impressed by Crawford, some criticized Spence for his performance, thus prompting 'The Truth' to provide an explanation with the surgery announcement.

Fans immediately reacted to the surprising news with mixed reactions. While some praised Spence for his toughness, others claimed the fighter was making an excuse for the loss. A majority takeaway seemed to be the belief that a potential rematch with Crawford would no longer be possible.

With similar reactions, other fans wrote:

"Always liked Spence, it was hard to watch even being a Bud fan. He needs to retire, go be with your family and live, you're young and rich. No need to take more damage"

"You got hit by so many jabs and hooks because Crawford is so much better than you ever were"

"Bro a soldier"

"Crawford has broken his eye socket in the rematch before it's even taken place"

"Bro stronger than me, one thing wrong with my eye and I ain't ever fighting again 😂😂"

View more fan reactions to Errol Spence Jr.'s announcement below:

When is Errol Spence Jr.'s next fight?

Despite suffering a devastating loss to Terence Crawford in June 2023, Errol Spence Jr. appears adamant about reclaiming his status as champion.

Originally becoming a champion in 2017, Spence entered the fight with Crawford at 28-1 and as the WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight belt holder. After the loss, fans turned on the American and called for his retirement, though the 33-year-old has not expressed interest in hanging up the gloves.

Spence has not provided a timeline for his return, though the standard recovery period for cataract surgery is roughly eight weeks. Fans continue to speculate on his future, but the New York native does not appear ready to end his career just yet.