"Was unmatched" - Terence Crawford stakes his claim as 'Fighter of The Year'

Terence Crawford believes there should be no doubt about who the 'Fighter of the Year' is in 2023.

'Bud' has been out of the ring since a long-awaited clash with Errol Spence Jr. in late July. That bout was a historic one that fans had waited years to see. However, when the two welterweight champions finally faced off, it couldn't have been more uncompetitive.

In their Showtime pay-per-view main event, Crawford dominated. He knocked down 'The Truth' multiple times in the contest, ultimately claiming a ninth-round knockout victory. With the win, he became the first-ever undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.

Furthermore, Terence Crawford made history as the first man to become an undisputed champion in a second weight class. While that was his only bout for 2023, it seems that 'Bud' believes that should be enough for him to win the ceremonial 'Fighter of the Year' title.

The welterweight champion took to social media earlier today to argue his case. On X, Crawford stated that although he only fought once, that bout was extremely major. He wrote:

"I’m the only fighter to beat a top five pound for pound fighter this year and the way I beat him was unmatched. 2023 Fighter Of The Year Is Me. Some might say but I only fought 1 time but that 1 fight was bigger than any of the others. #facts"

Terence Crawford confirms plans for Errol Spence Jr. rematch

Terence Crawford has been out of action since July, but hopefully, he'll have his return announced soon.

While 'Bud' only fought once in 2023, that wasn't really up to him. It took quite a while to make the deal with Errol Spence Jr., which was understandable. One of the bigger clauses in making that bout a reality was a double-sided rematch clause.

Given that their first bout was so dominant, many figured that a rematch between the two wouldn't happen. However, 'The Truth' activated his rematch clause following the knockout loss in July. At the time, the second bout was expected for late December.

However, with the collapse of Showtime Boxing, those plans went up in smoke. Still, Terence Crawford confirmed plans to face Errol Spence Jr. again in a recent interview with FightHype. Last month, 'Bud' stated:

“Nothing has been noted to me that the fight will not happen, so that’s the fight. We don’t know the weight yet, the contract says 147lbs, so that is what it is at right now."

Check out his comments below (1:00)