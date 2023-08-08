Barry McGuigan is the latest to call for Errol Spence Jr. to retire.

Late last month on Showtime pay-per-view, 'The Truth' returned to the ring. It was Spence Jr.'s first fight in over a year, returning for a historic clash with Terence Crawford. The two welterweight champions battled over the right to become the first undisputed titleholder in the division's four-belt era.

Sadly, it was one-way traffic in the ring on fight night. 'Bud' dominated Errol Spence Jr., knocking him down three-time en route to a ninth-round stoppage victory. The former champion was battered and bloodied by the time the fight was waved off.

Since then, many fans and fighters have been concerned about his future. Now, Barry McGuigan is the latest to call for the former champion to retire. 'The Clones Cyclone' is a former featherweight champion, retiring from the sport in his late 20s.

In a recent piece for Mirror, the former champion stated that he knows when a fighter starts to lose their chin due to too much damage. McGuigan believes that has happened to Spence Jr., writing:

"I’m worried for Errol Spence. I’m not a doctor or a scientist but I have been in boxing for 50 years and I know when I see a guy lose punch resistance. The way that Terence Crawford was able to dismantle him in Las Vegas was frightening from Spence’s point of view. It didn’t look like Spence in there. That’s how good Crawford was. He made a great fighter look like an amateur. And Spence knew it. He was beaten mentally. That doesn’t go away."

Will Errol Spence Jr. fight again?

Not only does Errol Spence Jr. plan to fight again, he'll likely face Terence Crawford.

Heading into the pay-per-view clash last month, fans knew that it would likely not be the last time the champions face off. They had rematch clauses on each side of the deal, and extra clauses to even move the weight class and etc.

That being said, many thought that a rematch was off the table due to the one-sided nature of the bout. However, Spence Jr. confirmed post-fight that he plans to face 'Bud' again, likely in December.

In a post made following the fight, 'The Truth' again confirmed plans to face Terence Crawford again. While there's a timetable to activate the rematch clause, that hasn't happened as of now. One can expect that to happen in the coming weeks, especially given the targeted rematch would go down in December.

Errol Spence @ErrolSpenceJr Congrats to @terencecrawford good shit ! …hopefully we can do it again before the end of the year ..