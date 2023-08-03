How many PPVs did Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. sell? Here's the latest estimate

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. reportedly sold upwards of 650,000 buys.

'Bud' and 'The Truth' finally faced off in a Showtime pay-per-view main event over the weekend. For years, fans clamored to see the two welterweight champions face off, as the winner would be crowned the first undisputed champion in the division's four-belt history.

However, the historic night turned into a historic beatdown. In the Showtime clash, Crawford dominated, scoring three knockdowns with ease. Landing upwards of half of his power shots, he scored a ninth-round stoppage win over Spence Jr.

With that, Terence Crawford became the first male in boxing history to become an undisputed champion in a second weight class. Now, it seems that he's also won at the bank as well. As first reported by boxing journalist Dan Rafael, the event made over 650,000 pay-per-view buys.

Furthermore, the event itself grossed $55 million dollars. According to the report, both fighters will make upwards of $25 million dollars from the fight. With a potential rematch going down, one has to wonder if financial success will play a role.

Furthermore, the 650,000 pay-per-view buys are only in America. That doesn't count for buys outside of the states, meaning the worldwide figure is even bigger.

Dan Rafael @DanRafael1 Per sources, #SpenceCrawford PPV generated at least 650k domestic buys, grossing $55M with it quite possible to get to 675k range. Add in gate of more than $20M and fight was a huge success. Both fighters will make at least $25M apiece. Spence was entitled to a slightly higher %.

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.: Will there be a rematch?

As of now, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. 2 is still on the table, but not confirmed.

Heading into Saturday's event, many figured that it was the start of a potential trilogy. The two welterweight champions looked so dominant, it would only make sense for the fight to be close, and have a potential rematch.

That's why they included rematch clauses for the fight, on both sides. However, after 'The Truth' was dominated, many figured that he might turn it down. That being said, Spence Jr. later announced plans for a second meeting at 154 pounds.

If that rematch clause isn't activated, one can expect Terence Crawford to face Jermell Charlo. In a recent interview with Hot 97, he stated his plans to face 'Iron Man' if the rematch doesn't happen. It's worth noting that Crawford was seen taunting Charlo during the win over the weekend.

He added:

“I just gave him a little piece of my mind [during the fight against Spence Jr.] I just thought I'd let him know that I'm coming for him too. I really don't care for the dude.”

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Terence Crawford trash talking Jermell Charlo at ringside (red hoodie) after flooring Errol Spence, then celebrating by staring directly at him after getting the knockout…



[ @KeyshawnDavis8] Terence Crawford trash talking Jermell Charlo at ringside (red hoodie) after flooring Errol Spence, then celebrating by staring directly at him after getting the knockout…@KeyshawnDavis8] pic.twitter.com/OLM8kTrQPK