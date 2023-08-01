Terence Crawford sends cold 'dead body' warning in response to fight call-out

Terence Crawford doesn't seem to believe a fight with Jaron Ennis would be competitive.

'Bud' is fresh off his return on Showtime pay-per-view Saturday night opposite Errol Spence Jr. That clash was a historic one, as fans had waited years to see the two welterweight champions fight. When they finally did over the weekend, it wasn't even close.

'The Truth' had a good first round, his only of the night. He would be dropped in the second round, while enduring a beating from that round onwards. Spence Jr. struggled to get anything going, getting knocked down two more times en route to a ninth-round stoppage.

Just a few days off from that victory, Terence Crawford already has a potential new foe. Over the last year, Jaron Ennis has become one of the top names at welterweight. 'Boots' is 31-0, and was recently named the IBF welterweight mandatory challenger.

On social media, Wallo267, who has previously hosted a podcast with Crawford and Ennis showed messages from both. The first screenshot showed the host asking 'Bud' if he would be interested in fighting the IBF mandatory. In response, Crawford joked if he wanted to see a dead body.

In response, Ennis stated that Crawford only feels confident because he's leaving welterweight. If not, he'd be the one being victimized.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Wallo267 (who previously got Terence Crawford to speak to Jaron 'Boots' Ennis on the phone on his podcast) has publicly posted his messages with both men after the Errol Spence fight. Crawford said about a potential fight vs Boots: "Y'all trying to see another dead body."

Is Terence Crawford leaving welterweight after win over Errol Spence Jr?

While it's not set in stone, Terence Crawford does appear done at 147 pounds.

Saturday's clash was between two of the greatest welterweights of the modern era. However, both 'Bud' and 'The Truth' have been upfront about the struggles in making the 147-pound weight limit.

In the main event of their Showtime pay-per-view clash, Crawford easily dominated. While many fans felt pre-fight, that the two could even have a trilogy, a rematch seemed like a longshot from a promotional standpoint after this weekend.

Nonetheless, Errol Spence Jr. could activate their rematch clause following the loss. Based on his comments, it appears that is his goal, adding that a potential second clash can happen in December, at 154 pounds instead.

Errol Spence @ErrolSpenceJr Congrats to @terencecrawford good shit ! …hopefully we can do it again before the end of the year ..

To his credit, Terence Crawford was open to a rematch with Spence Jr. at a higher weight class. However, he also has clashes at the weight class in the future, including with Jermell Charlo, on the table.

After knocking down Spence Jr. on Saturday, the welterweight champion targeted 'Iron Man' ringside.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Terence Crawford trash talking Jermell Charlo at ringside (red hoodie) after flooring Errol Spence, then celebrating by staring directly at him after getting the knockout…



[ @KeyshawnDavis8] Terence Crawford trash talking Jermell Charlo at ringside (red hoodie) after flooring Errol Spence, then celebrating by staring directly at him after getting the knockout…