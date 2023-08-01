Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul PPV price: How much will it cost to watch the fight? TV and streaming details

The Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul pay-per-view (PPV) price is expected to be around $60, varying depending on the purchasing platform.

Jake Paul, known as 'The Problem Child,' is making his boxing comeback this Saturday night in Dallas, Texas, after his previous loss to Tommy Fury in February. He will be facing former UFC superstar Nate Diaz, who last competed in MMA in September with a win over Tony Ferguson.

A month following that fight, Diaz got in a scuffle with the YouTuber's team during his fight against Anderson Silva. Nearly a year later, the two will head to the ring in a pay-per-view headliner. While initially set to be broadcast on DAZN, the provider situation took a curveball this week.

Yesterday, Jake Paul announced that his fight with Nate Diaz would be broadcast on not only DAZN but also ESPN. However, that's just for American fans. For fans outside of the states, they will have to use FITE TV. Nonetheless, the price for the event does vary based on location.

On DAZN and ESPN, fans can expect the pay-per-view price to be $59.99. In order to purchase the event, they will need a monthly subscription to the provider. ESPN comes in at $9.99 a month, while DAZN is $19.99. Meanwhile, fans outside America will save quite a bit, as FITE requires no additional payment, and the event itself is $44.99.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Shout out to DAZN for breaking barriers. Announced that Paul vs Diaz is also available on ESPN+ PPV in the US. What will they say now? #PaulDiaz Shout out to DAZN for breaking barriers. pic.twitter.com/1jVwOrOf3l

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul PPV Price: Who else is fighting?

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul's PPV Price might be high, but there are big names on the undercard.

In the headliner, 'The Problem Child' will return against the fan-favorite UFC legend. The fight will be Diaz's first boxing match of his career, and also be Paul's first ten-round boxing match. To date, he's only fought eight at max.

Nonetheless, the co-main event features the return of women's boxing star Amanda Serrano. 'The Real Deal' is back for a high-profile rematch against Heather Hardy. Serrano won by unanimous decision in their first fight back in 2019.

However, the rest of the card also features some names known to the public. Set for the undercard is a battle of UFC veterans Jeremy Stephens and Chris Avila. The latter is close friends with Paul and fought on Paul's undercard last December as well.

Nonetheless, Most Valuable Promotions stars Ashton Sylve and Shadisa Green will return against William Silva and Olivia Curry, respectively.