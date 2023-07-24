Who is Javon Walton? Boxing record of 'Euphoria' actor signed by Jake Paul's promotion

Javon Walton is the latest signing to Most Valuable Promotions.

Jake Paul is one of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing today. However, since 2021, he has attempted to secure a new role as a promoter. To his credit, the YouTuber has done a great job, signing multiple high-profile names.

Those names include Amanda Serrano, who finally got to fight Katie Taylor last Spring after Paul's involvement. They also include women's champion Shadaisa Green, as well as teenage prospect Ashton Sylve. All three are expected to compete alongside Paul on his return event against Nate Diaz next month.

Javon Walton is also expected to be at the event, and be fully introduced to Most Valuable Promotions. Earlier today, the promotional stable revealed the 17-year-old's signing in an entertaining announcement video released to social media.

For Walton, this is the next big step in his boxing career. According to BoxRec, he competes down at 125 pounds, and currently holds an 11-5 amateur record. Although, as is commonly the case with amateur boxing, Walton has dozens of fights that haven't been recorded.

Furthermore, many fans know him more from his role on the small screen. Walton has acted since 2019 and is most known for his role as 'Ashtray' in the hit HBO drama Euphoria. However, he has had other roles in projects such as The Addams Family 2 and The Umbrella Academy.

Javon Walton discusses signing with Jake Paul's promotion

Javon Walton is happy to sign with Most Valuable Promotions.

The actor has put his boxing career mostly on hold for the last few years. Due to his smashing success in Euphoria among other projects, it was an easy financial decision to put boxing on hold.

Plus, with the prospect approaching his 18th birthday, he'll finally be able to go pro sooner rather than later. That made Javon Walton's signing with MVP easy, as they're expected to guide him through the end of his amateur career, and into a professional one.

In a press release, the prospect discussed his high-profile signing. There, Walton was quoted as stating:

"I've been training so hard and working for the majority of my life for this moment. MVP feels like family, and that's very important to me. I know they can help me reach my goals in professional boxing and do it in a way that feels special to me."