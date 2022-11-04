Javon Walton has become the youngest-ever signee of the Jordan brand.

The 16-year-old is beloved for his acting career. In 2019, he was cast in a recurring role on the HBO drama Euphoria as 'Ashtray.' Walton received praise for his appearances on the show, but exited the program earlier this year.

In addition to being an actor, Walton is also an amateur boxer. He's been training for years, and has been documenting his progress on social media. While he's not as known for his skills in the ring, he's committed to making the switch to boxing full-time.

Earlier today, Javon Walton took a massive step in terms of gaining recognition as an athlete. On Instagram, the actor and boxer announced that he has his first shoe deal, and it's with the biggest sneaker company on the planet.

The Jordan-brand, named after NBA great Michael Jordan, has athletes under contract such as Dak Prescott, Maya Moore, Derek Jeter, and more. They've now added the 16-year-old to their brand.

The signing is shocking for a variety of reasons, but the biggest-one being that the actor is now the youngest person to ever be signed to the company. While he's early on in his boxing journey, Walton is off to a great start. As part of the deal, Walton will get his own boxing shoe, which he trains and competes in.

Javon Walton is out to prove he's more than an actor

Javon Walton is a great on-screen actor, but he doesn't believe that defines him. He'd much rather be known for his work in the ring.

While it doesn't get much publicity for his in-ring work, Javon Walton has had over 80 amateur contests. Furthermore, he's also won many tournaments and plans to turn pro when he's 18. The decision to turn pro as soon as possible isn't a decision that Walton has made rashly, as he revealed in a recent interview with ESPN. However, it's the best decision to make for his boxing career.

He also revealed that while he loves acting, he's willing to let that go in order to pursue his craft in the ring. Discussing his boxing career in the interview, Javon Walton stated:

"I'm not just an actor, you know, it's not like that came first at all. Boxing's first. I love acting, but boxing has always been my priority and it's something that I just love too much. And I'll never forget about boxing. It's what I'll be doing for the rest of my life."

