How old is Coco Quinn? Javon Walton TikTok video goes viral 

A video of Coco Quinn and Javon Walton walking hand in hand has gone viral on TikTok. Netizens are now wondering whether the two are in a relationship. However, neither has confirmed or denied the same.

In the video, it appears that Javon Walton and the 14-year-old were walking hand in hand in the Jurassic World theme park. The duo were not paying much attention to those around them. It seems like the person filming the video called out to the pair, which led to them turning around to communicate with the person. The interaction remains unclear, and the visitors continue to walk away from the person recording.

In the video, the following can be heard:

“Wait What. Javon and Coco. OMG ARE THEY DATING?!?! They’re holding hands”

The pair were dressed in casuals as they visited the theme park. Coco Quinn was seen wearing a white crop top and a pair of red sweatpants. The Euphoria star was seen sporting a gray printed t-shirt along with a pair of blue jeans.

Although neither has confirmed that they are dating, fans believe that the celebrities would make an excellent couple. A few comments online read:

Netizens react to Coco Quinn and Javon Walton potentially being a couple (Image via Pipes Squad Drama/YouTube)

Netizens react to Coco Quinn and Javon Walton potentially being a couple (Image via Pipes Squad Drama/YouTube)

Who is Coco Quinn, the teenager spotted with the Euphoria star?

The 14-year-old Los Angeles native is best known online for her dancing skills. She appeared on Dance Moms in 2016. Quinn was trained at Dance Precisions along with her sisters. As she took part in performances, she became a member of the mini elite competition team, Molly’s Monsters. Along with being known for dancing, the teenager is steadily building a career in music. She released an original song called What I Love About Me in July 2020.

Adding to her resume, she has also played the character Katie in the popular Brat series Mani and Chicken Girls. Since acquiring a large following of over 2.2 million on Instagram, she has also frequently collaborated with influencer group GoatFamLA.

Quinn also has her own YouTube channel, where she has amassed over 1.65 million subscribers. Her most recent video, Taco Bell Mukbang! Q&A Coco Quinn, was uploaded five months ago. She has also uploaded several vlogs and challenge videos to her channel.

The influencer famously dated Gavin Magnus from 2020 to 2021.

Who is Javon Walton?

The Atlanta, Georgia-native is best known for playing the character Ashtray on HBO’s Euphoria. Walton also played Grant in Amazon’s Utopia. The actor recently gained popularity for his role as Ashtray in the well-known series.

However, prior to entering the entertainment industry, Javon Walton was best known as a boxing prodigy. Walton was also the Georgia State Champion in boxing and gymnastics. The 16-year-old has dreams of appearing in the 2024 Olympics in both sports.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora