"Rick Ross had a better Drake diss than Kendrick" — DJ Akademiks blasts Lamar's Euphoria, expects Drizzy to "respond expeditiously"

American podcaster and live steamer DJ Akademiks took Drake's side in his long-standing feud against fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, who released a new diss track against Drizzy titled Euphoria on April 30.

DJ Akademiks took to X to taunt Lamar, stating his "unpopular opinion" that rapper Rick Ross had a better diss track, saying:

"Unpopular Opinion.. Rick Ross had a better Drake diss than Kendrick. at least that n*gga came w some Jokes. BBL DRIZZY funny... kendrick just said the same sh*t.. 15 other n*ggas done said. sh*t wasn't even that funny or clever."

He also called Euphoria "a warning shot" against Drake, saying that he expects the rapper to "respond expeditiously" with a new diss track of his own in "7 calendar days."

DJ Akademiks reacted to Kendrick Lamar's diss track about Drake on his livestream

The ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar got a new turn as the latter released his new diss track Euphoria, a nod to the HBO show starring Zendaya and executively produced by Drake.

DJ Akademiks, who has long since been supportive of Drake, reacted to the six-minute track on his livestream.

Following this, he took to social media to opine that Drake won the first round, tweeting, "Drake up 1-0. Round 2 lets go." He also said that he expected the rapper to reply with a track of his own soon.

This is not the first instance of DJ Akademiks advocating for Drake. After the Canadian rapper released the diss track Push Ups on April 19, which saw him go after Lamar, DJ Akademiks often called for Lamar to respond.

According to Hot New Hip Hip, DJ Akademiks also criticized Lamar's silence in the face of Drake's new diss, claiming that the rapper didn't want to jump back into the feud that had seemingly grown bigger as more rappers like Metro Boomin, Kanye, Future, and J Cole addressed the issue.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud explored

According to The Guardian, the feud between the two rappers dates back to 2013, when the latter was new on the scene. During a performance at the BET Awards that year, Lamar referred to Drake as a "sensitive rapper."

In 2023, Drake and J. Cole released a song called First Person Shooter, in which they anointed themselves as the "big three" of hip-hop along with Lamar.

This seemingly enraged Lamar, who fired back with, "Motherf*ck the big three / It's just big me" when he featured in Metro Boomin and Future's song Like That in March 2024.

Since then, Drake released two diss tracks in April titled Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle, which saw him mock Lamar's short stature and his collaborations with mainstream artists. The latter track, which even utilized AI to mimic Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac Shakur's voices to criticize Lamar, featured the lyric:

“Since “Like That,” your tone changed a little, you not as enthused / How are you not in the booth? It feel like you kinda removed.”

On April 30, Kendrick Lamar decided to prove him wrong by releasing Euphoria, a highly-anticipated diss track that called Drake "a master manipulator" and "a liar." Lamar also called himself the "biggest hater," rapping:

“This ain’t been ’bout critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest/It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater/I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress.”

He also accused Drake of adopting "black features" to feel "black enough" and denied the allegation that he took so long to respond because he had to "get dirt" on Drake, instead claiming that he was busy raising his son, saying, "I got a son to raise, but I can see you know nothin’ ’bout that.”