Metro Boomin plays Drake followed up by 'Like That' during his set in Abu Dhabi

A video surfaced on the internet over the weekend of Metro Boomin's set in Abu Dhabi where the Grammy-nominated producer was found playing Drake's song with 21 Savage, Knife Talk, before following up with Like That.

The instance was quite surprising for fans, as the duo is currently involved in one of the biggest rap, beefs Hip/Hop has seen since Jay-Z and Nas went up against each other back in the early 2000s.

The clip uploaded by one of the attendees has gone viral with many confused as to why the producer would play a song from the OVO label owner, even though Metro played a part in the production of Knife Talk, alongside Project Pat, for Drake's 2021 sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy.

Is the Metro Boomin and Drake beef over?

Metro Boomin and Drake have been going at each other's throats online for quite a while. It started late last year when the producer shaded Drizzy's collaborative album with 21 Savage Her Loss.

The online back and forth over social media carried on before dying out for a while, leading many to believe the beef to have ended until Metro Boomin released his own collaborative project alongside Future titled We Don't Trust You. The album reached No.1 upon its release but went viral for a more sinister song included in its tracklist titled Like That.

The song featured Kendrick Lamar on the second verse with him initially flexing his skill and rhyme schemes before taking shots at Drake, J. Cole, First Person Shooter, and Drizzy's 2023 album For All The Dogs. It appears Kendrick wasn't too happy with being considered as part of the "Big 3 (i.e. Drake, Cole, Kendrick)" which is a statement Cole made on FPS.

The lines where Kenny takes shots at the Big 3 discussion are listed below:

"Okay, let's get it up, it's time for him to prove that he's a problem / N----s clickin' up, but cannot be legit, no 40 Water, tell 'em / Ah, yeah, huh, yeah, get up with me / F--k sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches."

The verse climaxes with the most aggressive, hardest-hitting lines, which have been listed below:

"Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe / If he walk around with that stick, it ain't André 3K / Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD / Motherf--k the big three, n----a, it's just big me"

This verse was the tipping point, along with all the subtle disses included throughout We Don't Trust You that were aimed at Drake, that resulted in some of the most viral moments from 2024.

Here's the complete timeline of events that have taken place since the release of We Don't Trust You:

J. Cole responded back to Kendrick Lamar on his surprise mixtape titled MIGHT DELETE LATER, which dropped on all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on April 5, on the song 7 Minute Drill. J. Cole then publicly apologized to Kendrick Lamar during his 2024 Dreamville Festival set, choosing to back out of the beef. J. Cole removes 7 Minute Drill from all streaming platforms. Rumors of a potential diss track from Drake begin to surface online. Metro Boomin and Future announce their second collaborative album titled We Still Don't Trust You Metro Boomin drops We Still Don't Trust You on all DSPs on April 12, which includes more disses aimed at Drake. The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky join the beef taking shots at OVO and Drizzy. J. Cole is included as a feature on the track titled Red Leather. Drake allegedly leaks his diss track, a day later, through social media titled Push Ups (Gimme 50). The track is filled with responses aimed at Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar, The Weekend, and Rick Ross. Ross releases his own diss track titled Champagne Moments on all streaming platforms, alleging Drizzy of having undergone recent plastic surgery. Drake officially drops his diss track Push Ups on all streaming platforms. Kanye West decided to take sides by joining Metro Boomin and Future on the remix for Like That, publicly stating in an interview with Justin Laboy that "everybody was excited for the elimination of Drake".

Metro Boomin is set to go out on the "We Trust You Tour" alongside Future starting on July 30 in Kansas City, and concluding with a final show on September 9 in Vancouver.