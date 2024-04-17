Future & Metro Boomin 2024 ‘We Trust You Tour’: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Future & Metro Boomin 2024 We Trust You Tour is scheduled to be held from July 30, 2024, to September 9, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour comes on the heels of the duo's collaborative album release in March 2024.
The upcoming tour will feature concerts in cities such as Chicago, Nashville, and Vancouver, among others. The tour was announced by the duo via posts on their official Instagram page:
Presale for the tour starts on April 17, 2024, at 10:00 am local venue time exclusively for Cash App card users. To access said presale, interested patrons must use a valid Cash App card and its nine digits during the presale process.
General tickets will be available from April 19, 2024, at 10:00 am local venue time via Ticketmaster or other major ticket vendors. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
Future & Metro Boomin 2024 We Trust You Tour dates and venues
Future & Metro Boomin released their first collaborative album, We Don't Trust You, on March 24, 2024, via Wilburn Holding, Boominati, Epic as well as Republic Records. The album peaked as a chart-topper on several album charts, including the Billboard 200 album chart.
This was followed by their second collaborative effort We Still Don't Trust You on April 12, 2024. The album's commercial performance data is not available as of the writing of this article.
Now Future & Metro Boomin are set to embark on the North American tour in support of said albums, in what will be the first major tour of the year for them. The duo last performed together at the theater within Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 23, 2023.
The full list of dates and venues for the Future & Metro Boomin 2024 We Trust You Tour is given below:
- July 30, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- July 31, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
- August 2, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
- August 3, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza
- August 4, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- August 6, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- August 8, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- August 10, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center
- August 11, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- August 13, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- August 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- August 15, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- August 17, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- August 20, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center
- August 22, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- August 23, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center
- August 24, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- August 25, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- August 27, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- August 28, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- August 30, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- August 31, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome
- September 3, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- September 4, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena
- September 6, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- September 7, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- September 9, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
As part of the upcoming tour, Future & Metro Boomin are set to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 on August 3, 2024. The duo will appear in a lineup that is also set to feature artists such as The Killers, Tate McRae, and Ethel Cain, among others.