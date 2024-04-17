Future & Metro Boomin 2024 ‘We Trust You Tour’: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Future & Metro Boomin 2024 We Trust You Tour is scheduled to be held from July 30, 2024, to September 9, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour comes on the heels of the duo's collaborative album release in March 2024.

The upcoming tour will feature concerts in cities such as Chicago, Nashville, and Vancouver, among others. The tour was announced by the duo via posts on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour starts on April 17, 2024, at 10:00 am local venue time exclusively for Cash App card users. To access said presale, interested patrons must use a valid Cash App card and its nine digits during the presale process.

General tickets will be available from April 19, 2024, at 10:00 am local venue time via Ticketmaster or other major ticket vendors. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Future & Metro Boomin 2024 We Trust You Tour dates and venues

Future & Metro Boomin released their first collaborative album, We Don't Trust You, on March 24, 2024, via Wilburn Holding, Boominati, Epic as well as Republic Records. The album peaked as a chart-topper on several album charts, including the Billboard 200 album chart.

This was followed by their second collaborative effort We Still Don't Trust You on April 12, 2024. The album's commercial performance data is not available as of the writing of this article.

Now Future & Metro Boomin are set to embark on the North American tour in support of said albums, in what will be the first major tour of the year for them. The duo last performed together at the theater within Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 23, 2023.

The full list of dates and venues for the Future & Metro Boomin 2024 We Trust You Tour is given below:

July 30, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

July 31, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

August 2, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

August 3, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza

August 4, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

August 6, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

August 8, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

August 10, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

August 11, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

August 13, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

August 14, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

August 15, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

August 17, 2024 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

August 20, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

August 22, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

August 23, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

August 24, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

August 25, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

August 27, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

August 28, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

August 30, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

August 31, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome

September 3, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

September 4, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

September 6, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

September 7, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

September 9, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

As part of the upcoming tour, Future & Metro Boomin are set to perform at Lollapalooza Chicago 2024 on August 3, 2024. The duo will appear in a lineup that is also set to feature artists such as The Killers, Tate McRae, and Ethel Cain, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback