Kings of Leon announces new album and 2024 world tour: Tracklist, presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Kings of Leon 2024 announced their 2024 world tour, Can We Please Have Fun, scheduled to run from June 30 to October 5, 2024, with performances across North America and the UK. The tour is in support of their band's upcoming album of the same name, set to release on May 10, 2024.

The band unveiled both the album and tour via a post on their official Instagram page on February 22, 2024:

For fans eager to secure tickets, the BST Hyde presale will kick off on February 26, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. This presale can be accessed via the official BST Hyde website presale signup and a valid subscription to the AEG Presents newsletter.

American Express presale will begin on February 27, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. This presale can be accessed with the first six digits of a valid Express card. Cardholders will also have the option for preferred access on the same day.

The Kings of Leon fan club presale is set to commence on February 28, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Interested patrons must register on the official website of the band as fans to gain access to the presale. Additionally, a VIP presale will take place on the same day, accessible through Ticketmaster.

Live Nation presale starts on February 29, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Users on the website can use the code ENERGY, while mobile app users can use the code COVERT to access this presale.

Simultaneously, a Phantogram presale will also be available, which can be accessed with the code bestfriendshit. At the same time, several venue presales will also be available, which can be accessed via individual venue websites and presale codes. The presale code for the Moody Center show is Zilker.

Kings of Leon album tracklist and tour dates & venues

Kings of Leon are set to release their first new album in three years, Can We Please Have Fun, in May 2024. Speaking about the album in a general press statement on February 22, 2024, the band elaborated:

"It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of. It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable. I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11."

The tracklist for the upcoming Kings of Leon album, which will be released via Capitol Records and Love Tap Recordings, is given below:

Ballerina Radio

Rainbow Ball

Nowhere To Run

Mustang

Actual Daydream

Split Screen

Don’t Stop The Bleeding

Nothing To Do

Television

Hesitation Generation

Ease Me On

Seen

The list of dates and venues for the Kings of Leon World Tour 2024 is given below:

June 30, 2024 – London, UK at BTS Hyde Park

August 14, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

August 16, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

August 17, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

August 20, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

August 22, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

August 23, 2024 – Palm Springs, California at Acrisure Arena

August 25, 2024 – Berkeley, California at Greek Theatre

August 26, 2024 – Santa Barbara, California at Santa Barbara Bowl

August 28, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

August 29, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

August 31, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

September 2, 2024 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

September 3, 2024 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

September 5, 2024 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

September 13, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama at Orion Amphitheater

September 14, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 16, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 18, 2024 – New York City, New York at Forest Hills Stadium

September 20, 2024 – Washington, DC at The Anthem

September 23, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 25, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

September 26, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

September 28, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion

October 1, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

October 2, 2024 – Laval, Quebec at Place Bell

October 5, 2024 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Kings of Leon will be supported by several artists in the upcoming world tour, including Phantogram, Paolo Nutini, and The Vaccines, with more to be announced in the near future.