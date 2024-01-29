Justin Timberlake 2024 Forget Tomorrow World Tour U.S.: Presale code, where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Justin Timberlake's 2024 Forget Tomorrow World Tour is scheduled to be held from April 29, 2024, to July 9, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The artist will take the stage in New York City, Atlanta, Cleveland, Inglewood, and other cities.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is in support of his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was. Timberlake announced the news on social media on January 26, 2024, and sent fans into a frenzy.

The Fan Club Presale for Justin Timberlake's tour will begin on January 29, 2024, at 10 am PST. Individuals can access the same by registering at the singer's official fan club. The presale for Citibank cardholders will begin on January 30, 2024, at 10 am PST and can be accessed via Citi Entertainment. Those with Citibank cards can use the code 412800 or 541712.

The Live Nation presale will be available from February 1, 2024, at 10 am PST. Fans can use the code SPOTLIGHT and also book tickets via the Live Nation mobile app with the code COVERT.

Verizon Presale exclusively for Verizon patrons will be available from February 1, 2024, at 10 am PST. General tickets will be available from February 2, 2024, at 10 PST.

Tickets can either be purchased via the singer's official website or via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of this writing.

Justin Timberlake 2024 Forget Tomorrow World Tour dates and venues

Justin Timberlake's first album in five years, Everything I Thought It Was, is set to release sometime in March 2024. The singer has now announced the first leg of his world tour, with more dates and venues set to be announced in the future.

The full list of dates and venues for the Justin Timberlake 2024 Forget Tomorrow World Tour is given below:

April 29, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

May 2, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

May 6, 2024 — San Jose, California at SAP Center at San Jose

May 10, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

May 14, 2024 — San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 17, 2024 — Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

May 21, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

May 29, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

May 31, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Center

June 4, 2024 — Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

June 6, 2024 — Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

June 10, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

June 12, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

June 14, 2024 — Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

June 15, 2024 — Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

June 21, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at United Center

June 25, 2024 — New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

June 29, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

July 3, 2024 — Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

July 4, 2024 — Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

July 7, 2024 — Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 9, 2024 — Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

Justin Timberlake is known for his tracks including Can't Stop the Feeling, Rock Your Body, My Love, and more. Apart from his career in the music industry, he is also known for his work in films. He is well-known for playing Sean Parker in the biographical drama The Social Network and Will Salas in the science fiction film In Time. He was last seen voicing Branch in Trolls Band Together.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.