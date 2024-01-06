Where to watch Trolls Band Together? Streaming options for all countries explored

Trolls Band Together was released in the United States on November 17, a month after it came into theatres in Denmark on October 12 last year. The film, which was directed by Walt Dohrn, is the third major Trolls film and the follow-up to Trolls World Tour (2020).

Trolls Band Together started streaming on HBO Max on November 25, 2023, and on digital platforms on December 19. Since then the animated musical comedy movie has reached $200 million, covering a major milestone, worldwide despite all the competition.

Disclaimer: This piece contains spoilers.

The movie follows Branch (Timberlake), and Poppy (Kendrick), who are now officially a couple trying to save Floyd (Sivan) who is kidnapped, and reunite the Branch brothers who were once part of the boy band 'BroZone'.

Streaming options for Trolls Band Together

The Trolls Band Together movie was released in theaters on November 17 which had already been announced by Universal Pictures back on November 22, 2021. The movie is accessible to people with a service membership of HBO Max since November 25, 2023.

According to Variety, the movie is among the last releases of the year to arrive on HBO Max since it is distributed by 20th Century Studios. This is because Disney did not acquire 20th Century Studios, thus a streaming agreement was made in its place. At the end of 2023, 20th Century Studios movies will be available on Hulu or Disney+.

The film is available on Prime Video, however, it will require a purchased digital release rather than being free with an Amazon Prime membership. This suggests that renting the movie digitally on Amazon might cost more than watching it through your current subscription.

The movie is expected to release on Peacock in January 2024. It will first be accessible on Peacock for four months, then for ten months on Netflix, as per a deal that Universal has with Peacock and Netflix.

Is Trolls Band Together worth watching?

As endearing as the first two in DreamWorks' animated Trolls series, this third installment is genuinely addictive. The film is a whole family affair teaching lessons like taking responsibility for siblings and accountability for bad behavior. The boy bands and the sprinkling of songs connect with the 1990s people too reminding them of their time in high school and college.

The arrival of Branch's older brother, John Dory (Eric André), interrupts King Gristle and Bridget's wedding. This is Branch's first encounter with John Dory since the band broke up 20 years ago. He claims that their brother Floyd (played by Troye Sivan) is in captivity and that the other brothers must come to his aid.

The pop siblings Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Broadway star Andrew Rannells) put Floyd in a diamond cage. Their voices aren't ready for prime time, Milli Vanilli style. Thus, Floyd was imprisoned inside an atomizer that had walls made of unbreakable diamonds.

BroZone in Bands Troll Together

Before he performs, they spray his skill on themselves, depriving him of not only his singing ability but his entire being. It's time to find Clay (Scott Mescudi) and Spruce (Daveed Diggs) and get the band back together. This entails exploring imaginatively beautiful new worlds that are entirely unlike anything we have ever seen.

Trolls Band Together highlights the wonder and spirit of adventure Poppy and Branch bring to their discovery of how much the world has to offer, matching the tale to the variety of animation and character design styles.