25 best movies on Netflix of this year

Netflix, the leading streaming service, has a huge repertoire of movies in various languages, catering to subscribers worldwide. In addition to its renowned Netflix Originals, the platform also has a wide selection of licensed content, including series, miniseries, movies, and documentaries across various genres such as horror, drama, comedy, action, and crime.

The streaming giant has almost 1500 titles available on the platform. With new additions coming each week, subscribers are consistently presented with something new to watch. While there are new arrivals like Sony’s Gran Turismo, there are old favorites like Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can offered simultaneously.

While the New Year will bring in fresh arrivals for 2024, here is a list of 25 titles that were fan favorites in 2023.

May December, Rebel Moon-Part One and 23 other best movies on Netflix in 2023

1) Rebel Moon-Part One: A Child of Fire

The highly anticipated movie, Rebel Moon, arrived on Netflix with Zack Snyder’s promise of sci-fi war and survival tactics. The film intricately weaves together iconic elements, featuring laser swords, galactic kingdoms, and rebel fighters that feel like a combination of Star Wars, Seven Samurai, and The Magnificent Seven.

2) Gran Turismo

The adventure movie centered around a videogame player is also a story of wish fulfillment. The semi-biographical story of Jann Mardenborough, Gran Turismo, stars Archie Madekwe in the titular role. Orlando Bloom and David Slater co-star in the movie, which is directed by Neill Blomkamp.

3) May December

Natalie and Julianne in the movie (Image via YouTube@Transmission Films)

Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman play the lead roles in this 2023 movie, directed by Todd Haynes. The storyline revolves around an actress who realizes that she cannot figure out the psychology behind the actions of some people. Charles Melton has done a great job of portraying the victim-turned-husband.

4) Catch Me If You Can

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Frank Abagnale’s biography covers both drama and crime genres to keep viewers tied to their seats. The story follows Frank as he becomes a conman like his father, with the exceptional gift of deception. Leonardo DiCaprio plays Frank, who is chased by FBI agent Karl Hanratty, played by Tom Hanks.

5) The Power of the Dog

Based on Thomas Savage’s novel of the same name, it is a thriller-like drama that features Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons in a story that deals with toxic masculinity, family issues, and manipulation. A period piece, the Netflix Original got director Jane Campion an Oscar award.

6) L.A. Confidential

Here is an adaptation of an epic crime novel by James Ellroy based in Los Angeles in the 1950s, directed by Curtis Hanson. L.A. Confidential boasts an impressive cast of Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe, Kevin Spacey, and Kim Basinger. Each of the actors has made the characters flamboyant and cool.

7) Backdraft

One of the hit movies of the 90s, Backdraft is a 1991 film about Chicago firefighters who try to track down an arsonist. Directed by Ron Howard, the cast includes Robert de Niro, Kurt Russell, William Baldwin, Scott Glenn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and many more. The movie boasts impressive fire scenes to watch out for.

8) Leave the World Behind

A thriller with a thought-provoking idea of impending doom, Leave the World Behind is a production from Obama’s Higher Ground company. With actors like Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon, and Myha’la Herrold, the movie manages to create the atmosphere of paranoia intended in the plot.

9) They Cloned Tyrone

They Cloned Tyrone is a bold movie that presents fight scenes, unbridled humor, swag, and wild twists in a comedy-thriller. The 2023 release has Juel Taylor as director and co-writer, while Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris make up the lead.

10) Fair Play

Fair Play is a movie that deals with the premise of sexism in the modern world. Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich bring to life the impact of hidden sexism on relationships in this dark yet stylish movie on gender roles. A movie to look out for on Netflix.

11) The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

This intriguing movie has an interesting plot of a story within a story, and so on. The quirky plot, as most of Roald Dahl’s stories are, keeps viewers glued to their seats. Ralph Fiennes plays Dahl, and Benedict Cumberbatch plays Henry Sugar. A must-watch on Netflix.

12) The Killer

This Netflix crime thriller comes from director David Fincher of Gone Girl and Zodiac fame. Based on Alexis Nolent’s graphic novels, the movie boasts an impressive cast of Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Sophie Charlotte, and Arliss Howard.

13) Love at First Sight

An airport-centered romance, Love at First Sight, is based on Jennifer E. Smith’s popular novel. While a boy-meets-girl story, the plot has several emotional twists that add another layer to the rom-com. Relatively fresh faces add to the charm of the movie currently on Netflix.

14) Nimona

Initially canceled by Disney, Nimona was resurrected by Netflix, giving a fantastical edge to the burning concept of LGBTQ stories. Expressed in a graphic animation style, the movie holds the message of asserting one’s identity, however fluid it might be. Chloë Grace Moretz does the voice-over for Nimona, the titular character.

15) Maestro

Acted, written, and directed by Bradley Cooper, the movie follows the Maestro, composer Leonard Bernstein. He has Carey Mulligan as the composer’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. However, the maestro has had relationships with other men and wants to continue with that. This puts his marriage in question despite the unquestionable love between Leonard and Felicia.

16) Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

23 years after the hit Chicken Run movie, the latest presentation in the same franchise pushes the story ahead to a few years when Rocky and Ginger have a daughter named Molly. However, the voice artists have changed. Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha have passed on Rocky and Ginger to Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton.

17) The Super Mario Bros. Movie

For viewers who missed Super Mario Bros., the live-action film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, is on Netflix. The fantasy, animated comedy has Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, Jack Black as Browser, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

18) Leo

Adam Sandler’s Leo is a perfect watch for a family with kids. Leo, played by Sandler, is a class pet lizard who stays in the terrarium with Squirtle the Tortoise, played by Bill Burr. Living in the same tank for 70 years has wizened the reptile so that he helps fifth graders despite wanting to escape.

19) Call Me by Your Name

A 2010 film now on Netflix, Call Me by Your Name is a delicate and moving story of a young man discovering his sexuality. The lead role is played by Timothee Chalamet, along with Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg. Great performances elevate the content of the movie.

20) Dune

There is no doubt that the 2021 Warner Bros. movie has left a mark due to the impressive star cast and the presentation. Taking home six Oscar Awards, the Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya movie is awaiting part 2 in 2024. However, the first part is on Netflix.

21) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The 2023 animation movie arrived on Netflix within a few weeks of playing in theaters. As fans get ready for the next movie in the franchise, the streaming giant has the previous films running as a prep. The franchise is poised to be one of the best trilogies in superhero animation movies.

22) Family Switch

While body switching is not a new concept, this Jennifer Garner movie has multiple switches within the family, jeopardizing their future prospects. With Emma Meyers, Ed Helms, and Brady Noon playing the other characters, the movie promises hilarious chaos as they wait for a miracle to bring them out of the switch.

23) The Impossible

Though a decade-old movie (2012), The Impossible is set to rise to the top ten Netflix movies. The movie that debuts Tom Holland is a disturbing true story of a family vacationing in Thailand when the 2004 Tsunami struck. Bennet’s family fight to safety makes up the plot for the movie, which stars Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor besides Holland.

24) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Shrek series spinoff has the titular character, voiced by Antonio Banderas, left with the last of his nine lives. Puss must look for the wishing star in an attempt to get his lost life back. At the same time, his ex-fiancée is also looking for a wish, as do many others.

25) RRR

A global hit out of India, RRR is a celebration of dance, music, drama, action, nationalism, and romance. Over three hours long, the movie is captivating in its presentation and storyline, which speak of duty and right behavior versus the right goal. With dance battles and tiger fights, the movie is a must-watch on Netflix.

The titles listed here are only the tip of the proverbial iceberg, as Netflix has many more titles to tempt viewers. The above list has some Netflix originals and some licensed from other productions. Most of these have a high rating and are worth watching multiple times.